Historically Speaking: The Long Branch Saloon

Kathie Bell

Special to the Globe

The long-running TV show "Gunsmoke," made the original Long Branch Saloon in Dodge City famous, but real-life events can be just as exciting.

Though Matt Dillon did not exist and nobody famous killed, or was killed, in the Long Branch, the saloon was the venue for some action.

The Long Branch saw its share of violence. Harry T. McCarty was a victim of this violence. McCarty was a jack-of-all-trades having been a painter, draftsman and surveyor. For two years he served as Ford County Surveyor and in 1878 he platted the new Prairie Grove Cemetery.

Ironically, he was one of the first to be buried at Prairie Grove. That same year the U.S. Government appointed him deputy United States marshal - a role he filled for only three months.

At 4:00 am on July 13, 1878, McCarty was standing at the bar in the Long Branch as the early morning revelry was winding down. A drunken cattle camp cook had started back to camp but, for some reason, he returned to the Long Branch where a group teased about his lack of intellectual skills. To prove to them just how smart he was, he grabbed McCarty's pistol from his holster.

As McCarty turned to see who had so nimbly disarmed him, the cook shot the U.S. marshal with his own gun. McCarty died about an hour later and was buried that afternoon in Prairie Grove.

Off course, that was not the last of the violence in the Long Branch.

In the spring of 1879 two men, freighter Levi Richardson and 25-year-old gambler Cock-Eyed Frank Loving, were feuding over a woman Loving had been living with for several months. Richardson, who had tender feelings for the woman, tried to start a fight in which Loving refused to engage. Reacting to Loving's refusal, Richardson said he would "shoot the guts out of the cock-eyed son of a bitch."

On April 5, 1879, things came to a head. Knowing Loving was a regular gambler at the Long Branch, Richardson went to the Saloon and waited for Loving to arrive so he could settle his differences with him permanently. Richardson gave up and was about to leave, when Loving came in the front door. Soon, the two men argued, and both started shooting.

It would have been comical if a life hadn't been lost. As they chased each other around the front stove, they were so close the ends of their pistols almost touched. The pair fired 11 shots, sending bystanders scurrying for cover. As the smoke cleared, Richardson lay mortally wounded. Loving had only a small wound.

Marshal Charlie Bassett jailed Loving to await the coroner's verdict, which cleared Loving; the coroner stated the killing was done in self defense.

The Long Branch Saloon was also the focus of the Saloon War in 1883. But the name of this event sounds worse than its outcome - not a shot was fired in this war.