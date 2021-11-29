Housing association awarded community grant, donation

Continuing with the season of giving, the Community Housing Association of Dodge City (CHAD), announced it is the recent recipient of two donations totaling $35,000.

According to housing and special project coordinator at the Dodge City Ford County Development Corporation Angie Gonzalez, CHAD received a grant from the Community Foundation of Southwest Kansas and a donation from National Beef in Dodge City.

National Beef made a donation of $20,000 and CFSWK awarded $15,000.

Gonzalez said the donation from National Beef will go towards funding directly assisting families, "By addressing housing needs in the community by revitalizing neighborhoods through comprehensive assistance to people of low-to-moderate income through the Community Home Renovation Program (CHRP), designed to assist eligible homeowners to make necessary and emergency home renovations and improve the condition of their homes by providing materials and coordinating local contractors."

“CHAD provides assistance through the CHRP program, this year the program has seen an increase of families in need of assistance," said Gonzalez. "The funds provided by National Beef and the Community Foundation of Southwest Kansas will allow us to assist families who were on waiting lists due to the increase of applications this year.”

The grant from the CFSWK, will go towards two of CHADs existing low-income community programs; the CHRP and Paint DODGE.

According to Gonzalez, the CHRP program and Paint DODGE assists eligible homeowners in the city of Dodge City by providing paint and supplies to repaint the exterior of their homes and alleviate deteriorating housing conditions within the city, while also enhancing the value and prolong the lifespan of homes while improving the condition of neighborhoods.

For more information on the programs available through CHAD, visit www.dodgedev.org/housing or call 620-371-3870 or email Gonzalez at angieg@dodgedev.org.

To contact the writer email vmarshall@cherryroad.com