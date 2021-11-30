Chili Cook-Off and Parade of Lights return to Dodge City

The annual Parade of Lights and Chili Cook-Off took over downtown Dodge City on Monday. The annual events made its return to town after being more than a year away due to COVID-19.

According to Victory Electric vice president of communications and event organizer Chanda Schulte, 16 entrants participated in the Chili Cook-Off where three judges selected the top three chilis along with a people's choice award voted on by attendees.

Additionally, there was a Santa's House made possible by Main Street Dodge City and hot chocolate made available by the Dodge City Salvation Army.

The chili judges vote winners were:

First place — Ford County Sheriff's Office Shift A

Second place — Cargill Team One

Third place — United Wireless Arena

The people's choice winners announced on Tuesday were:

First place — Arrowhead West

Second place — Ford County EMS & Fire

Third place — Cargill

Three drawings were also held in the lead up to the Mayor's Tree Lighting Ceremony, where three winners were picked at random to receive an eight-foot stocking filled with toys and $500 in Chamber Bucks.

The two stocking winners were Beckett Schuette and Edward Araujo.

The $500 Chamber Bucks winner was Patricia Medina.

The prizes were made possible by the Dodge City Convention and Visitors Bureau and the City of Dodge City.

"I think we're just excited to have it back," Schulte said of the Parade of Lights and Chili Cook-Off. "We've had a really good turnout so, I'm happy with the turn out."

