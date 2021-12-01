Industry changes affecting Dodge City Brewing

The craft beer industry for small breweries is being hit with several adjustments that could affect the business heading into 2022.

According to Larry Cook, co-owner of Dodge City Brewing in Dodge City, there are packaging price increases along with an increase in malt prices, labor costs and shortages and food price increases that leave the future up in the air on operations.

Cook said that with the malt pricing, prices are going to be increasing by 15-25%, but so far Dodge City Brewing won't be altering prices.

"With regard to the malt and labor cost increases we are not increasing our prices at the moment," said Cook. "We are looking for alternative ingredients and trying to be as efficient as possible with labor costs. Ultimately we may be forced to pass on some of the cost increases as we don't want the quality of our product to suffer. We are still trying to work it all out."

The brewery, among other businesses through the country, is going through a labor shortage with no exact reason as to why.

According to Cook, the brewery, located at 701 3rd Ave. and open since the summer of 2017, is finding it difficult to hire new staff members.

"We have lost a couple and have not been able to replace them," said Cook. "We are just in the process of reviewing wages and looking at across the board adjustments to make sure we retain our current staff members and make the brewery more attractive to potential new employees."

Among the reasoning, Cook said he feels it comes down to a few factors.

"I certainly don't pretend to have all the answers, but here is my take," he said.

Approximately 10,000 baby boomers turn 65 everyday and the pace of their retirement has increased during 2020/2021.

A large portion of the U.S. population was able to save a lot of money during 2020 and 2021 and now have no desire to work a second job.

Finding and paying for daycare is a significant problem right now.

Many have changed behaviors and spending habits and no longer need a second job.

Hospitality work is tough and some have decided they no longer wish to do it.

"I have no doubt there are other reasons that I am not thinking of," added Cook.

With the pricing and labor issues, the brewery has had to alter its daily operations at times.

The brewery has had to open later than its normal opening hours or close the kitchen earlier than it normally would.

"Sheri (Cook) (co-owner and wife of Larry), and I have also had to fill in at the bar or in the kitchen when we normally wouldn't have done so," said Larry Cook. "Some employees are working more hours than they really want, but are dedicated and willing to help. Customers realize we are trying and have been understanding."

To contact the writer email vmarshall@cherryroad.com