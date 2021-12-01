KHA Leadership Institute Graduates 26

Courtesy of Kansas Hospital Association

TOPEKA – The Kansas Hospital Association Leadership Institute graduated its 19th class of 26 students on Nov. 18 at the KHA Rural Health Symposium in Wichita.

Students were nominated by their hospital's CEO to be part of this select group. They represent the future leaders of Kansas hospitals.

Helping to build future health care leaders is important to the Kansas Hospital Association.

“We are committed to strengthening and promoting the leadership capacity of hospital employees in Kansas,” said Chad Austin, president and CEO, Kansas Hospital Association.

The KHA Leadership Institute was established to help hospitals provide professional development opportunities that accentuate the personal skills and abilities needed to facilitate positive change and innovation in Kansas hospitals.

The 2021 Leadership Institute class was diverse.

They represented a wide geographic distribution of hospitals from Hoxie to Lawrence and Neodesha to Elkhart – there was representation from all parts of the state.

Students had been working in health care for as little as two years to more than 20 years. Several students have been in management positions while others were new managers. Some students also supervisor other staff, from a few to more than 50 employees.

It is important to note that the students nominated to participate in this program were not selected because they needed to learn "management skills."

They were nominated because their CEO recognized their potential to be future leaders and wanted to help cultivate that development.

Each one of these students made a personal and professional commitment to expand their skills by attending all six courses of the Leadership Institute.

The curriculum was structured to enhance each student's leadership abilities.

Course No. 1 focused on explaining the difference between leadership and management, identifying organizational values and creating a positive organizational climate.

Course No. 2 focused on enhancing communication skills and grassroots advocacy.

Course No. 3 focused on team building - including how to lead a team and how to be part of a team and course No. 4 examined conflict and conflict management.

Course No. 5 was at the KHA Rural Health Symposium. Students learned about the challenges facing rural health care.

KHA Leadership Institute Class of 2021

Adriana Armenta-Rodriguez, Western Plains Medical Complex, Dodge City

Shannon Bartlett, Hospital District No. 1 of Rice County, Lyons

Josh Bowen, RN, Republic County Hospital, Belleville

Lisa Burnett, Salina Regional Health Center, Salina

Cindy Burton, RN, The University of Kansas Health System Pawnee Valley Campus, Larned

Justin Cline, HaysMed, Hays

Kara Dugan, Minneola Healthcare, Minneola

Rebecca Flora, Phillips County Health Systems, Phillipsburg

Jennifer Gillaspy, VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System, Topeka

Trisha Hageman, RN, Sheridan County Health Complex, Hoxie

Holly Hamilton, LMH Health, Lawrence

Krista Hardesty, RN, Salina Surgical Hospital, Salina

Megan Heier, Gove County Medical Center, Quinter

Chelsea James, RN, Amberwell Hiawatha, Hiawatha

Kathy McMillen, RN, St. Luke Hospital and Living Center, Marion

Jennifer Phillips, NMC Health, Newton

Sammie Ramos, St. Catherine Hospital, Garden City and Bob Wilson Memorial Hospital, Centura Health, Ulysses

Whitney Rohlman, PharmD, BCPS, Pratt Regional Medical Center, Pratt

Courtney Schmelzle, Nemaha Valley Community Hospital, Seneca

Rhonda Schmid, Memorial Health System, Abilene

Jeanne Schumacher, Morton County Health System, Elkhart

Gretchen Snavely, Holton Community Hospital, Holton

Jessica Stewart, Phillips County Health Systems, Phillipsburg

Abbie Thomas, Stormont Vail Health, Topeka

Kristian Toms, RN, Wilson Medical Center, Neodesha

Susan Williams, Kingman Healthcare Center, Kingman

The Kansas Hospital Association is a voluntary, non-profit organization existing to be the leading advocate and resource for members. KHA membership includes 251 member facilities, of which 123 are full-service, community hospitals. Founded in 1910, KHA’s vision is, “Optimal Health for Kansans.”