Kansas Farm Bureau to celebrate 103rd annual meeting Dec. 4-6

Courtesy of Kansas Farm Bureau

MANHATTAN — Kansas Farm Bureau (KFB) will celebrate its 103rd annual meeting Dec. 4-6 in Manhattan.

“I’m thrilled we will be gathering again to conduct the work of the state’s largest general farm organization,” says Rich Felts, president of Kansas Farm Bureau. “The work that began when farmers and ranchers joined as one because they knew they were stronger together continues today. We look forward to celebrating with our members, county Farm Bureaus and friends from across the state.”

KFB’s annual meeting will begin Saturday evening with KFB’s Foundations’ Fundraiser, featuring dinner and Dave Lewis’ Fabulous Feud Gameshow.

On Sunday, informational workshops, tradeshow vendors and a silent auction will be available to attendees. During the general session, awards for Friends of Agriculture, Natural Resources, county Farm Bureaus, media and partnership will be presented. Dale Moore, executive vice president of American Farm Bureau Federation will deliver the keynote address. Farm Families of the Year, Leadership KFB and Casten Fellows will be recognized during the banquet Sunday evening, in addition to honoring Distinguished Service awardees.

Workshop topics include soil health, live cattle marketing, direct-to-consumer selling, mental health and more. A full list of workshops and panels is available at https://www.kfb.org/ArticleFile/file/e0218acb-d107-48d3-b251-7ead19003a00/Workshop%20Descriptions%20as%20of%20Nov-9-2021.pdf.

Virtual workshops covering carbon markets, KFB’s End Hunger campaign and membership promotion are available at https://www.kfb.org/Article/2021-Annual-Meeting-Workshops.

On Monday, voting delegates will debate and adopt policy statements for 2022 and elect the KFB vice president, the chair of the Women’s Leadership Committee and board members from the odd-numbered Farm Bureau districts.

Members of the media wishing to attend can contact Greg Doering at doeringg@kfb.org.