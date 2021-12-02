Be sure to bundle up for Stewart Ray, Gary Allan this Friday in Dodge City

Before Gary Allan takes the stage at United Wireless Arena on Friday night, concert-goers will get an early treat with the soulful acoustic sounds of Manhattan, Kansas, native Stewart Ray.

According to his bio, Ray went to Manhattan High School where he graduated from in 2011.

Since the age of 14, Ray played with country acts and college bands that came into town before he ventured out to Nashville, Tennessee, before residing at his now home of Austin, Texas.

Considered a traditional country musician, the singer-songwriter Ray takes from his influences of Randy Rogers, Jamey Johnson, Alan Jackson and Keith Whitley.

His debut album, "Out Here," was released in 2013 followed by "Me & You" in 2017.

In that time Ray has toured at music festivals and has shared the stage with the likes of Tracy Lawrence, Mark Chesnutt and David Allen Coe among many others and has made an appearance in Dodge City at the Central Station Bar & Grill.

The show at UWA kicks off at 8 p.m. Friday night with doors opening at 7 p.m.

Additionally, according to UWA, since the ice for ice skating is installed through December, wintertime concerts involve covering that ice with rubber mats to set-up the stage and chairs on the floor.

"As a result of the ice floor being in, the arena can’t increase the heat over 55-60 degrees (to prevent the ice floor from melting)," UWA said in a news release. "So concert-goers need to be prepared to bundle up and bring their coats, blankets and gloves to be comfortable during the concert."

