DCPD, Ford County arrest 3 after December morning car thefts

Three Dodge City residents allegedly didn't get the memo it is the season of giving, not taking this week.

According to the Dodge City Police Department, three residents aged 20, 18 and 16, were arrested on Dec. 1 when at around 5:30 a.m., the police department was dispatched to a residence on Robin Road due to a report of an alleged stolen vehicle.

"Approximately an hour later, DCPD responded to an address on Elbow Bend for another stolen vehicle," the DCPD said on its Facebook page on Wednesday. "While officers were investigating the stolen vehicles, multiple calls began to come in for burglaries to vehicles in the Fairway Drive, Elbow Bend, and Shadow Lane areas.

"During the investigation of the stolen vehicles, officers found that one had OnStar. OnStar was contacted and the vehicle was tracked through GPS and located in the Arkansas River bed west of town."

Assisting with the DCPD were the Kansas Highway Patrol and Ford County Sheriff's Office, who located the truck and three alleged suspects. A few hours later the first vehicle was also located east of town, also in the river bed.

It was confirmed on Thursday that the adult alleged suspects arrested in the thefts were:

Mark Farmer Jr., 20, arrested and initially charged with probation violation, attempted theft of property, theft of property, contributing to a child's misconduct and felony theft of a motor vehicle.

Cameron Mickle, 18, arrested and initially charged with contributing to a child's misconduct; attempted burglary; burglary of a motor vehicle and theft of a motor vehicle.

The 16-year-old female in the case will not be named due to being under the age of 18.

According to the DCPD, the charges were filed with the Ford County Attorney’s Office.

"This is an ongoing and active investigation," said the DCPD. "We believe there are other victim’s in the area who don’t know they were burglarized and ask that if you are missing items from a vehicle to call and make a report.

"Also, if you have video surveillance in the area please check the cameras for suspicious activity. We would like to thank Sheriff’s Office and KHP with their assistance in this case."

To contact the writer email vmarshall@cherryroad.com