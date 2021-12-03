Jury finds Dodge City man not guilty in rape case

On Thursday, Dec. 2 at Ford County District Court, Kevin Paniagua, 24, was found not guilty on all counts stemming from a three-day trial where he had been charged with rape, indecent liberties with a child and aggravated intimidation of a victim.

Defense attorney’s for Paniagua were Bryce Haverkamp and second chair Lori Jensen.

"We are very pleased, justice really has been served," Jensen said of the outcome Thursday evening. "The jury did a great job and took it very seriously."

Paniagua had been arrested on May 28, 2020 from the alleged incidents that were said to have occurred in 2015 and 2016.

Regarding the outcome of the trial, Ford County Attorney Kevin Salzman said, "We thank the jury for the attention and consideration they gave to the witnesses’ testimony and the evidence in this case.”

