BBB says Scammer Claus has the grift that keeps on taking

Denise Groene

State Director BBB Serving Nebraska, South Dakota, Kansas Plains & SW Iowa

Each year at this time, your Better Business Bureau (BBB) counts down its “Naughty List” of holiday scams.

This year’s “12 Scams of Christmas” has some repeat offenders from previous years — and a few newcomers. Here are the six scams consumers should stay aware of before taking long winter’s naps.

Deceitful social media ads

Online purchase scams were the most common rip-offs reported to BBB’s 2020 Scam Tracker. Frequently posing as small businesses, crooks use your social media feed to get their ads in front of your eyes. They may claim to support a charity or offer you a “free trial.” The result could be that you are signed up for a monthly fee, you pay for something that is never sent, or you receive a counterfeit item or an item you did not request. Always research a company before ordering from them. Check their business profile at bbb.org and read their reviews.

Social media Secret Santas gone bad

Workplace “Secret Santa” exchanges are fun, but the online versions are mostly just pyramid schemes and, in fact, illegal. This perennial scam takes on new twists every year. Lately, a version revolving around exchanged bottles of wine has surfaced. Another suggests purchasing $10 online gifts. And, yes, there’s even a “Secret Santa Dog” version for your canine friends. The expectation is that your gift and your submitted information will result in many more gifts sent your way. Resist these attempts to steal your money and your personal information via social media.

Holiday apps with hidden agendas

You can find dozens of holiday-themed apps listed on Apple’s App Store and Google Play. They offer children video chats with Santa, views of him feeding his reindeer, and ways to track his Christmas Eve travels. Others offer the lighting of the menorah, among other holiday experiences. Watch out! Here are just some of the potential hazards:

· Collection of data on children. Look for a privacy policy for the app and if you can’t find it, don’t download it. The policy should include a list of who is collecting the data, exactly what information is collected, how it’s used, who has access to it, your parental rights, and consumer opt-out tools.

· It is illegal for an online service directed to children to collect, maintain, or share a photo, video or voice recording or a device identifier of a child without parental or guardian consent. Your consent must be given before allowing kids to disclose any personal information.

· Free apps are usually full of ads. The ads could even contain inappropriate content. They can pop up frequently and require viewing before the child continues.

· Malware could be downloaded with a free app. Watch especially for crude imitations of popular cartoon or fictional characters.

Fake compromised-account alerts

Emails, calls, or texts can claim suspicious activity has taken place on one of your accounts. You are urged to take quick action, including things like signing in with your information. Be suspicious of any unsolicited notifications that claim to require your information. Intimidation tactics are a sure sign of fraud. Legitimate companies would never use such methods.

“Free” gift cards

“Free” might sound like good tidings — but beware. Scammers send out phishing emails requesting personal information with the promise of a free gift card. Impersonating legitimate companies by using their logos, they claim to want to reward you for supporting their business during the pandemic. Never open unsolicited emails with such offers, and if you do, don’t click on any links. It’s a scam.

Temporary holiday jobs

By now, everyone knows there are employee shortages. Combine that with the holiday ordering rush and it can make offers of great paying temporary jobs seem legitimate. Doing Santa’s work may look attractive but beware of scams. Opportunities that sound too good to be true almost always are. The real aim of that offer may be to steal your information and your money.

Find answers to your questions about the above and any other suspicious offers, call BBB at 800-856-2417 or visit our website at BBB.org.