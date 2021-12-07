City looking to add new child care facility to address need

The City of Dodge City will be looking into addressing another shortage the city is lacking in — child care facilities.

According to city staff, a request for qualifications were welcomed as of Dec. 1, with the purpose in soliciting and selecting a firm to provide architectural design services to develop a new child care facility in town.

Regarding the size and exact needs of the facility, city public information specialist Abbey Martin said, "At this time, we do not have a set size or number of students and are looking for design professionals through the request for qualifications to help determine the needs to meet state and federal regulations.

"Available funds will ultimately determine the final size, but we also want to ensure we cover the community's needs and meet the set regulations."

The city based its data on the needs from the Child Care Aware of Kansas, Child Care Supply Demand Data (2017-2020):

Licensed Family and Group Day Care Homes

2017 — N/A

2018 — 64

2019 — 56

2020 — 52

Child Care Centers

2017 — N/A

2018 — 8

2019 — 8

2020 — 8

Number of children under age 6 receiving DCF child care subsidy

2017 — 77

2018 — 65

2019 — 52

2020 — 148

Number of children potentially needing care

2017 — 1,837

2018 — 1,703

2019 — 1,700

2020 — 1,600

Number of children a facility is willing to accept.

(Desired Capacity)

2017 — 1,324

2018 — 1,364

2019 — 1,294

2020 — 1,276

Extend desired capacity meets potential demand

2017 — 72%

2018 — 80%

2019 — 76%

2020 — 80%

Plans of the this magnitude began back in January 2020 when the Dodge City/Ford County Development Corporation developed a child care committee to address the needs for the community.

At this time it is undetermined on how many new jobs this could bring into the city.

According to Martin, the city will be looking into multiple funding opportunities, federal, state and local, including public and private partnerships.

"This is also a collaborative project with Dodge City/Ford County Development Corporation, Dodge City Community College, Dodge City USD 443, the YMCA and the City of Dodge City," Martin said.

