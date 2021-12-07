Official charges released regarding alleged car theft suspects

More information has been released regarding the Dec. 1 incident in Dodge City, which saw multiple vehicle burglaries and thefts take place which led to the arrest of three Dodge City residents whose ages ranged from 16 to 20.

According to the Ford County Attorney's Office, both alleged adult suspects face nine counts all of which are felonies, that range from burglary to vehicles, contributing to a child's misconduct and theft of between $25,000 to $100,000 due to allegedly stealing a vehicle.

According to the Dodge City Police Department, three residents were arrested on Dec. 1 when at around 5:30 a.m., the police department was dispatched to a residence on Robin Road due to a report of a stolen vehicle.

"Approximately an hour later, DCPD responded to an address on Elbow Bend for another stolen vehicle," the DCPD said on its Facebook page on Dec. 1. "While officers were investigating the stolen vehicles, multiple calls began to come in for burglaries to vehicles in the Fairway Drive, Elbow Bend, and Shadow Lane areas.

"During the investigation of the stolen vehicles, officers found that one had OnStar. OnStar was contacted and the vehicle was tracked through GPS and located in the Arkansas River bed west of town."

Assisting with the DCPD were the Kansas Highway Patrol and Ford County Sheriff's Office, who located the truck and three suspects. A few hours later the first vehicle was also located east of town also in the river bed.

The two adults arrested were Mark Farmer Jr. and Cameron Mickle. The name of the 16-year-old female also arrested from the incident has not been released.

One of the victims was Dodge City Commissioner Joe Nuci.

According to the complaint filed at Ford County District Court on Dec. 3, Nuci's GMC Sierra truck was one of the vehicles that had been stolen.

"I think it was a bad situation and the people who committed these crimes don’t fully understand how badly their actions effected our family," Nuci said of the incident. "Not only being out of my vehicle and personal belongings but how they scared my children. I hope they are prosecuted to the full extent of the law."

Victim vehicles in the area of the alleged crime listed in the complaint were a Dodge Grand Caravan, Jaguar E-Pace, Chevrolet Colorado, a Black Hills Energy pick up, Ford Focus and a Dodge Ram.

Dodge City Police Chief Drew Francis also gave additional information on what allegedly took place and how residents can better protect themselves, especially being in the holiday season.

"At this time I don’t believe any of the vehicles that were burglarized were locked," Francis said. "The two vehicles that were stolen had keys in them. A third vehicle was attempted as it had keys in it but there appears to have been some technical difficulty in either starting it or getting it in gear so they abandoned their attempt. We have video showing several different car handles being checked by the suspects and found locked. The suspects moved on to the easy and quiet opportunities. Most vehicle alarms are not activated when unlocked. Most locked vehicles have alarms activated upon locking, so it doesn’t pay to smash windows out anymore and alert owners and cops that you are out burglarizing."Also when speaking of the crime initially, the DCPD said, "This is an ongoing and active investigation. We believe there are other victim’s in the area who don’t know they were burglarized and ask that if you are missing items from a vehicle to call and make a report."

According to Ford County Attorney Kevin Salzman, the investigation into the case is still ongoing.

"The investigation into these matters continues,” Salzman said. "Additional charges may be filed at a later date if such charges are deemed appropriate, based on the available evidence."

