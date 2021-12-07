Investments Will Make Rural Communities More Energy Independent, Resilient

Courtesy of U.S. Dept. of Agriculture

TOPEKA – United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Acting State Director for Rural Development Kansas Dan Fischer, announced recently that the USDA is investing $833,664 to improve the energy infrastructure in 26 Kansas towns and counties.

“Investments like these increase energy options for Kansas consumers,” Fischer said. “By expanding energy availability and increasing energy efficiency, we are increasing Kansan’s energy independence.”

These USDA investments are coming through two programs specifically designed to help people and businesses in rural areas.

These programs include Rural Energy for America Program and the Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program.

The specifics on these Kansas projects include:

$177,464 grant This Rural Development investment will be used to create infrastructure to expand the sales and use of renewable fuels at fueling stations owned by the Kickapoo Tribe in Kansas, Inc., of Horton. This project will increase the amount of ethanol sold by 109,923 gallons per year.

$15,000 grant This Rural Development investment will be used to create infrastructure to expand the sales and use of renewable fuels for a Hoard Oil fueling station in Courtland. This project will increase the amount of ethanol sold by 14,301 gallons per year.

$84,002 grant This Rural Development investment will be used to create infrastructure to expand the sales and use of renewable fuels at Skyland Grain, LLC, fueling stations in Preston, Cunningham, and Moscow. This project will increase the amount of ethanol sold by 668,205 gallons per year.

$4,990 grant This Rural Development investment will be used to install an 8 kW rooftop solar array on the main building of Red Rock Guest Ranch, an existing bed & breakfast facility in Soldier. This project will realize $1,792.17 per year in savings and will replace 15,584 kWh, equating to 44 percent of annual energy use and enough energy to power one house.

$30,525 grant This Rural Development investment will be used to purchase and install an air compressor, HVAC and LED lighting for Hix Corporation of Pittsburg. The project is estimated to save 134,702 kWh per year, equating to 24.67 percent of annual usage. This is enough energy to power 12 homes.

$29,077 grant This Rural Development investment will be used to purchase and install a ventilation and heating system and energy efficient lighting for Niece Products of Fort Scott. The project is estimated to save 118,883,847.9 BTUs per year. This equates to 12.61 percent of their annual energy usage, enough to power 4.5 homes for a year.

$32,287 grant This Rural Development investment will be used to purchase and install solar equipment for The Wrays, LLC, a trucking dealership in Sawyer. The project is estimated to replace 65,580 kWh per year, equating to 149.88 percent of their annual energy usage, enough energy to power six homes.

$10,247 grant This Rural Development investment will be used for the purchase and installation of an 18 kW rooftop mounted solar array. The project is estimated to replace 24,185 kWh per year. This equates to 92.15 percent of its energy usage and is enough energy to power two homes. Arrowhead Animal Clinic P.A., of Wellington, currently has nine employees.

$45,234 grant This Rural Development investment will be used to make energy efficiency improvements with the purchase and installation of refrigeration equipment, walk-in freezer and LED lighting retrofit in existing freezer cases. Clasen, LLC, operates an existing grocery store in Anthony. This project will realize $12,564 per year in electricity savings and will replace 132,730 kWh, 79.93 percent of annual use, which is enough electricity to power twelve homes.

$5,044 grant This Rural Development investment will be used to purchase and install solar equipment for Duane Seiler, an agricultural producer in Colwich. The project is estimated to replace 9,660 kWh per year, equating to 100 percent of his annual energy usage.

$6,200 grant This Rural Development investment will be used to purchase and install a 15 kW rooftop solar array for Steven Walker, a beef cattle rancher and farmer in Moline. The project is estimated to replace 18,117 kWh per year, equating to 128.36 percent of his annual energy usage and is enough energy to power one home.

$24,800 grant This Rural Development investment will be used to purchase and install solar equipment at Harvest Ag Fabricating, LLC, of Moundridge. The project will replace 73,926 kWh per year, equating to 98.06 percent of their annual energy usage and is enough energy to power six homes.

$45,979 grant This Rural Development investment will be used to purchase and install solar equipment for K.C. Pumpkin Patch, LLC, a winery in Olathe. The project is estimated to replace 84,662 kWh per year, equating to 88.78 percent of their annual energy usage and is enough energy to power seven homes.

$20,000 grant This Rural Development investment will be used for the purchase and installation of a 15 kW Bergey wind turbine at 3M Farms, LLC, of Tribune. The system is estimated to produce 51,808 kilowatt hours (kWh) per year, which is enough electricity to power four homes.

$42,286 grant This Rural Development investment will be used to purchase and install energy efficient freezers for Bob's Super Saver, Inc., a chain of grocery stores in Emporia. The project is estimated to save 260,587 kWh per year, equating to 8.07 percent of their annual energy usage. This is enough energy to power 24 homes.

$27,800 grant This Rural Development investment will be used to purchase and install solar equipment for Bold, LLC, a freight company in Hutchinson. The project is estimated to replace 73,513 kWh per year, equating to 99.55 percent of their annual energy usage and is enough energy to power six homes.

$8,074 grant This Rural Development investment will be used to purchase and install energy efficient lighting and HVAC at Seirer's Clothing, a retail clothing store in Lincoln Center. The project is estimated to save 9,869 kWh per year, equating to 49.84 percent of their annual energy usage and is enough energy to power almost one home.

$10,939 grant This Rural Development investment will be used to assist Iron Clad, LLC, a shared workspace and event rental space in Wamego, to purchase and install a 23.2 kW rooftop mounted solar array. The project is estimated to replace 30,984 kWh per year. This equates to 86.94 percent of its energy usage and is enough energy to power two homes.

$36,218 grant This Rural Development investment will be used to make energy efficiency improvements with the purchase and installation of refrigeration equipment and LED lighting in existing freezers at Jamboree Foods of Atwood, Inc., a grocery store in Oakley. This project will realize $10,142 per year in savings and will replace 113,696 kWh of energy, equating to 69.56 percent of annual energy use. Enough electricity to power ten homes.

$19,962 grant This Rural Development investment will be used to assist Jamboree Foods of Norton, Inc. to make energy efficiency improvements with the purchase and installation of refrigeration equipment for an existing grocery store in Hill City. This project will realize $11,658 per year in savings and will replace 79,515 kWh, or 72.6 percent annual usage, which is enough electricity to power seven homes.

$17,943 grant This Rural Development investment will be used to assist Janece Vathauer, the owner of a grain farming operation in Barnes, to purchase an electric conveyor belt that will replace a diesel auger. The project is estimated to save 6,088 kWh per year. This equates to 87.74 percent electrical savings.

$9,903 grant This Rural Development investment will be used to purchase and install a 9 kW rooftop solar array for Jones Gillam Renz Architects, Inc., an architectural services firm in Salina. The project is estimated to replace 13,446 kWh per year, equating to 87.36 percent of their annual energy usage, enough electricity to power nearly two homes.

$14,875 grant This Rural Development investment will be used to assist Kelman Enterprises Inc., an ag producer in Sublette, purchase and install a 15 kW Bergey Wind Turbine. This project will save $3,318 per year and will replace 60,328 kWh, or 85 percent of annual consumption, which is enough electricity to power five homes.

$20,000 grant This Rural Development investment will be used for the purchase and installation of a 15 kW Bergey wind turbine. Mark Cavenee is an ag producer in Tribune. This project will realize $5,296 per year in electricity savings and will replace 54,255 kWh, 97.65 percent of annual usage, which is enough electricity to power five homes.

$36,889 grant This Rural Development investment will be used to make energy efficiency irrigation improvements for Mull Investments, LP, in Edwards and Kiowa Counties. This project will realize $4,702 per year in electricity savings and will replace 768,257 kWh, 75.9 percent of annual usage.

$6,831 grant This Rural Development investment will be used to purchase and install HVAC, deli case and other energy efficiency items at Mity Mart, a convenience store in Lincoln Center. The project is estimated to save 7,513 kWh per year, equating to 26.49 percent of their annual energy usage and is enough energy to power almost one home.

$16,220 grant This Rural Development investment will be used to assist Sandhills Development, LLC, a software company in Hutchinson, to purchase and install a 36 kW rooftop mounted solar array. The project is estimated to replace 46,959 kWh per year. This equates to 80.44 percent of its energy usage and is enough energy to power four homes.

$14,875 grant This Rural Development investment will be used to assist Thomas L. Lahey, an ag producer in Moscow, to purchase and install a 15 kW Bergey wind turbine. This project will realize $5,224 per year in savings and will replace 59,328 kWh, 100 percent of annual usage, which is enough electricity to power five homes.

Under the Biden-Harris Administration, Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities, create jobs and improve the quality of life for millions of Americans in rural areas.

This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural, Tribal and high-poverty areas.

