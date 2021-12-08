City commission passes approval of 2022 sales tax budget

During the city commission meeting Monday, city commissioners reached an approval of the 2022 sales tax budget after much debate.

Mayor Rick Sowers motioned to approve the budget giving both the city and county $275,000 to each entity for the depreciation fund.

"Then I would ask that the city put $25,000 back into the organizational funding and surplus funds until we can meet as an interlocal group and that would allow them to have a $275,000 payment," Sowers said. "We'd have $25,000 put back into the organizational funding until we have the interlocal meeting."

According to city manager Nick Hernandez, the motion was adequate but would go under legal review, "to make sure there's no issues with that."

According to Sowers, regarding the organizational funding budget, the city and county commissions must split the funding 50/50.

The county, Sowers said, requested $550,000, with the county receiving $300,000 and the city receiving $250,000.

"So it's not consistent with the language we have already agreed to," Sowers said.

The county approved the $550,000 along with the Community Facilities Advisory Board. The issue came down to how that $550,000 would be split for distribution.

According to city finance director Nicole May, the organizational funding for the 2022 budget is $110,000 and will not be changed.

"So what if they don't agree? What if they don't agree to the meeting, we have tried several times," commissioner Blanca Soto asked regarding the county agreeing to an interlocal meeting.

"That's what the meeting would be about," Hernandez said.

"This puts the ball in their court," Sowers added.

If an interlocal meeting were to not take place and the city agreed to the budget amount, the $25,000 from the city's $275,000 would sit in the organizational fund.

"My issue with it is I don't think it addresses appropriately depreciation though," commissioner Brian Delzeit said. "It doesn't put us on a path to fix the problem."

Commissioner Ken Smoll said that during the last interlocal meeting which took place in August, he was in favor of not funding the depreciation fund this year but that it would be funded next year.

It was also stated by May that a bond release of funds would put $400,000 into the depreciation fund.

"That's the difficulty I got with moving forward is because they (the county) have demonstrated that it is not a priority," Delzeit said. "And you know in fairness to them, maybe they just don't see it that way but fairness to me, I see it that way. It's a problem. And I care about 'Why Not Dodge?' deeply, and I don't think they do. I don't. And I think their actions by not coming forward to talk to us, demonstrate that action. I won't be here next year but it just seems logical to me to assume that if they're not going to come to us now, what in the world thinks they're going to come to us next year and have this discussion. I don't think that's going to happen."

Sowers reiterated his motion of adopting the 2022 special sales tax budget with exception to the organizational funding.

"And we will be taking the $550,000 that was allocated for both the city and the county, dividing that by half allowing $275,000 to each organization, but further directing city staff to take $25,000 or our organizational amount and return it back to organizational funding and surplus funds," Sowers said.

The motion died due to not being seconded by any other member of the commission.

Commissioner Joe Nuci, made a motion to accept the budget as written.

Nuci's motion died due to a lack of a second.

Smoll motioned to approve the sales tax budget with the $550,000 being distributed at $250,000 a piece and $50,000 held back.

Sowers seconded Smoll's motion and the vote on that budget came with a 2-3 vote and failed. Sowers and Smoll were yays; Delzeit, Nuci and Soto were nays.

Later in the meeting the commissioners revisited the discussion and Smoll made a motion to approve the "Why Not Dodge?" budget with a modification that holds back the $50,000 of organizational funding of $25,000 to the city and $25,000 to the county with the city then receiving $250,000 and the county receiving $250,000 for its budget.

Soto seconded the motion and the vote came to 3-2 with Smoll, Soto and Sowers voting yay and Nuci and Delzeit voting nay, passing the motion for the budget.

To contact the writer email vmarshall@cherryroad.com