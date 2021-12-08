Repairs approved for United Wireless Arena

City commissioners approved a contract for repairs for United Wireless Arena on Monday.

According to director of engineering Ray Slattery, the repairs would be in the amount of $60,000 with Precision Construction & Contracting LLC.

"Bids were open for this project on Nov. 23, the city received one bid from Precision Construction & Contracting LLC in the amount of $75,854.80," Slattery said. "This bid is 9.6% above the Engineer’s Estimate of $69,223. But looking at the prices it seemed to be reasonable

"However, there was a budgeted amount of $60,000 for the project."

According to Slattery, since the bid was submitted, city staff has been in discussions with Precision Construction & Contracting, LLC

and an agreed amount was made to reduce quantities to meet the work and budgeted funds.

Budgeting would come from the "Why Not Dodge?" fund where there is $20,000 budgeted in 2021 and $40,000 budgeted in the 2022 budget

"You guys are going down the right path to keeping it at that budget," commissioner Joe Nuci said. "And not going over it so, thank you."

According to Slattery, three main items were taken out of the project. One of the items was, "a paved island in the very southwest corner of the parking lot that from time to time semi trucks run over as they are going to back of house or parking.

"The plans that we have put together was to remove that island and just do striping. We took that item out."

The other items removed were striping of Americans with Disabilities Act parking stalls but city staff will be able to do that project, Slattery said.

Another item removed was an area of the parking lot has one to two major cracks and city staff also repaired that project.

"It's not a tripping hazard or anything like that," Slattery said. "All the broken curbs around the building, the ADA ramps and detectable warnings that have been dislodged, will be replaced with the project.

"All of the safety concerns will be taken care of with this project."

The contract was approved by the commission with a 5-0 vote.

