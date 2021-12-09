New Chance receives $3,000 grant from Arthur E. & Cornelia C. Scroggins Foundation

For the fifth year, New Chance Inc. in Dodge City has received a grant from the Arthur E. & Cornelia C. Scroggins Foundation through the Community Foundation of Southwest Kansas in the amount of $3,000.

According to New Chance, the community alcohol and drug treatment center located in Dodge City, applied for the grant to help fund monthly family dinners at the facility with part of the funding to include family gifts being purchased for clients to send to family members for Christmas with the goal of affording clients, "a therapeutic opportunity to mend bridges with family members – an important aspect of the recovery process."

The Scroggins Foundation provides annual grants for charitable, religious, scientific, literary, and educational purposes and is well known to area nonprofit organizations.

According to New Chance Inc., it believes that integrating persons served back with their families is important to their recovery and provides this monthly opportunity for families to join their family member for a Sunday dinner.

“Family is often who suffers the most through a family member’s addiction," said New Chance Inc. director of clinical services Jimmy Jones in a news release. "Helping clients reconnect with their loved ones is important to client recovery and this opportunity enhances their success.”

According to its mission, New Chance Inc. dedicates itself to provide a nurturing, compassionate and thriving environment for individuals affected by alcohol and other drugs. It offers individuals an opportunity to ease their turmoil through education, treatment and the recovery process through auality, affordable services that are open to all persons affected by alcohol and other drugs.

For admissions information, contact New Chance Inc. at 620-225-0476.

Additionally, New Chance offers third party payment and self-pay (based on a sliding fee scale) as options.

