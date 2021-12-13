Boot Hill Museum receives Community Foundation Of Southwest Kansas grant for Great Western Hotel remodel

The Community Foundation of Southwest Kansas made another grant award to the Boot Hill Museum in Dodge City.

According to the museum, the grant is for $25,000 and will go towards

repairs and remodel of the Great Western Hotel building located on campus.

According to museum executive director Lara Crotts, the 2021 Summer Season at Boot Hill Museum was very successful as a result of opening 12 new interactive exhibits and the STAR Bond expansion project.

The museum saw an average increase of 27% of the number of visitors who visited since 2019.

“We are thrilled with how many people visited the museum to see our new exhibits from all over the country,” said Crotts. “Our reviews have been positive, our guests have been happy, and we are very excited about the momentum, a result of our expansion.”

To assist in accommodating the increasing number of visitors to Dodge City from all over the world, plans are underway to remodel the Great Western Hotel.

According to the museum, the first floor of the hotel has been vacated by the Boot Hill Museum Gift Shop when it moved to the new building.

The remodel of the 3,500-square-foot space will be used to host the Country Style Dinner and Long Branch Variety Show that is held nightly during the summer season. With the remodel, the space will double its capacity and can also be used to rent out for meetings, events and parties for the Dodge City community.

“The grant received from the Community Foundation of Southwest Kansas helps to make this project come to fruition," said chair of the Boot Hill Museum’s Board of Directors Jessi Rabe. "We appreciate their continued support of Boot Hill Museum as we work to drive tourism to Dodge City.”

A destination for people from all over the world to experience Dodge City history in unique ways, Boot Hill Museum is open 362 days per year and features 46 exhibits and a working Long Branch Saloon and Rath General Store.

During its summer season, guests can view the world-famous gunfights and Long Branch Variety Shows daily.

