Historically Speaking: Where its streets got its names

Kathie Bell

Special to the Globe

Most of the streets in central Dodge City have nondescript names. Most of those running north-south are numbers or letters. While most of the east-west streets are trees.

A couple names refer to points of reference as Division and Central.

Others have designations that are obvious to those who have any knowledge of Dodge City history.

Wyatt Earp Boulevard (US Business 50/400) is named after famous Dodge City/western lawman Wyatt Earp. And Walnut became Gunsmoke after the popularity of the CBS TV show "Gunsmoke" soared in the 1950's. Pictured are cast members from the TV show placing the new sign in 1958.

Some are a little less obvious.

A short street which lies between Eighth and Ninth Avenues north of Wyatt Earp is Hardesty. At its southern end stood Richard Hardesty's house which is now at Boot Hill Museum.

Just south of Wyatt Earp and the railroad tracks is Trail, originally named Santa Fe Trail. This street overlays this commercial route that led from Missouri to Santa Fe, New Mexico.

This trail came through Dodge City from 1821 until the railroad got here in 1872.

Moving out of the city center south across the Arkansas River, the letters and numbers disappear. A major thoroughfare in South Dodge is Beeson Road named after the Beeson family. Another major South Dodge thoroughfare is McArtor Road which is derived from Chalkley McArtor Beeson.

The Beeson family as owners of much of the land in South Dodge earned the right to name many of its streets. So many streets have a Beeson family name or one that connects to the Beeson's. For example, Longbranch, south of and parallel to Beeson Road, is named for the famous Saloon Chalkley owned.

Some streets associated with Chalkley Beeson are Masterson, named after famous lawman, Bat Masterson; Short (which isn’t very long), for Luke Short, a gambler who played prominently in the Saloon Wars of 1883; and Kelley for James Kelley, an early Dodge City mayor in whose house Dora Hand was murdered.

Out of the Beeson area, Wilroads Garden and Minneola Roads in South Dodge are named for the towns they head towards.

Butter and Egg Road is a fascinating designation. This road southeast of town had dairy and poultry farms.

Moving north of the city center, a major artery, Comanche, and nearby Cheyenne, Arapahoe Streets and Wakonda Way are named for Native American tribes.

Also up north, is Melencamp honoring a 1920's Dodge City mayor and 20th century physician, Noble Elmo Melencamp. Just a few other mayor-named throughfares in the same neighborhood, are Bell, Hart, Hoover, Howell, Reeves, Thompson and Webster.

Asa Soule, who was behind the construction of the Soule Canal which ran through Ford and Gray Counties, has a street named for him in this same neighborhood.

Heading east from the downtown is Military Avenue which was once a military road leading to Ford Dodge. On the opposite end of town is north-south Matt Down Lane which was named after a campground or park to where it went.