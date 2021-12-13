No injuries in trash can fire at Northwest Elementary

On Monday afternoon, according to Dodge City USD 443 public information officer Kerri Baker, local Fire/EMS services responded to alarm at Northwest Elementary.

"There was a fire started in a trash can," Baker said. "Students and staff evacuated. There were no injuries.

"Fire was completely contained – but we have sent a note to all parents."

According to Dodge City Fire Chief Ken Spencer, the fire was an accident.

"It sounds like a child had a lighter and started a piece of tissue on fire and thought they had put it out before throwing it away in the waste basket," Spencer said. "Consequently the tissue was still smoldering and started the trash and the plastic trash can on fire. "No damage to the school just a small scorch mark in the carpet and smoked up the school a bit, but no one was hurt."

