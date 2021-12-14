Ford County crash leads to multiple fatalities

Information was released on Monday, Dec. 13, regarding a vehicle crash that led to at least two fatalities in Ford County.

According to Ford County Sheriff Bill Carr, at approximately 04:53 a.m. on Dec. 13, Ford County Communications dispatched first responders to the intersection of Highway 50/56/283 and County Road 117, east of Dodge City for an accident involving two semis on fire.

"Ford County Fire/EMS extinguished the fire and extricated one occupant who was transported to Western Plains Hospital in Dodge City for treatment," Carr said on Monday. "We have confirmed at least two fatalities."

The Kansas Highway Patrol investigated the crash and according to its crash log of the report, a 2022 Peterbilt semi truck was traveling northbound on Ford County Road 117 approaching the intersection of US Highway 50.

At that time, a 2020 Freightliner semi truck was traveling eastbound on US Highway 50.

"The Peterbilt failed to yield to right-of-way traffic and entered the intersection, colliding with the passenger side of the Freightliner," the KHP crash log said. "After the impact both vehicles traveled off the road into the ditch at the northeast corner of the intersection."

According to the crash log, the driver of the Peterbilt was Tamechical Lasha Morrision, 38, of Mineral Wells, Texas. The crash log listed her as having serious injuries from the crash.

The passenger of the Peterbilt was listed as Julius Reed Cooper, 38, of Mineral Wells, Texas, who died in the crash.

The driver and lone occupant of the Freightliner was listed as Michael Alan Hansen, 39, of Mohave Valley, Arizona, who also died from the crash.

According to the crash log, it is unknown if any of the occupants were wearing seat belts.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@cherryroad.com