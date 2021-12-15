6th Annual Ford County Youth Entrepreneurship Competition Results

The results are in for the 6th Annual Ford County Youth Entrepreneurship Competition held by the Dodge City/Ford County Development Corporation, in association with the Network Kansas E-Community Partnership on Thursday, Dec. 9 at the Dodge City Community College Little Theater.

According to Angie Gonzalez, Dodge City/Ford County Development Corporation housing and special projects coordinator, 29 students representing Dodge City High School and Bucklin Junior High School presented their business concepts with formal presentation and executive summaries to judges.

The winning concepts are as follows:

First place — Karlee’s Kreations by Bucklin Junior High 8th grader Karlee Evans, winning $1,500.

Second place — Chick-fil-A by Dodge City High School junior Juan Vazquez, winning $1,000.

Third Place (tie) — What’s Popping? by Bucklin Junior High 8th graders Isabel Bowman and Emmerson Kirk.

Evers’ Air BnB by DCHS senior Ever Najera. Both teams received $500.

The students also had the opportunity to listen to guest speakers Tim Heitkamp, Tim’s Yard Care; James Kuehl, McDonalds; Ric Marboeuf, MR Builder and Sammy Werner, Ivory Elephant.

"YE provides hands-on learning opportunities, both inside and outside of the classroom, that helps students realize their innate gifts and talents, then apply them in a way that benefits themselves and others in their communities," said Kylie Stupka, president of Youth Entrepreneurs.

The competition allows for students to earn hands-on entrepreneurship experience with the goal to empower them to solve everyday problems in their own community.

According to Gonzalez, there is a hunger for youth entrepreneurship in Kansas with exponential growth of YEC being reiterated.

"This year we expect the YEC Series to involve over 1,000 students and be the biggest year for YEC yet,” said Bailee Henry, Product Manager of E-Community Programs.

Additionally, as the first-place finisher, Evans will have the opportunity to compete in the NetWork Kansas Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge at Kansas State University which will include the top young entrepreneurs from schools across the state.

Judges for the students were Tara Burkhart, Landmark Bank; Kurt Lancaster, SMH Consultants; Coral Lopez, Main Street Dodge City director; Christy Preston, Network Kansas; Randy Rienkenberg, United Wireless; Tara Schraeder, City of Dodge City; Tracy Smith, CropQuest and Ashley Still, Small Business Development Center (SBDC).

The local sponsor for the Dodge City event was SMH Consultants, located at 707 3rd Avenue in Dodge City.

For more information, contact Gonzalez, at 620-317-3870 or angieg@dodgedev.org.

For more information about NetWork Kansas or the E-Community Partnership, visit www.networkkansas.com.

