BOE moves on Bright Beginnings mask, vaccine mandates

The Dodge City USD 443 Board of Education approved the interim final rule on vaccine and mask requirement for Head Start programs Bright Beginnings Early Childhood and Sunnyside Pre-K on Monday.

According to USD 443 assistant superintendent of elementary education Tami Knedler, the interim final rule based on the Office of Head Start says that all staff serving in Head Start be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by no later than Jan. 31, 2022 — with some medical and religious exemptions — and will require all Head Start staff and students wear masks while in attendance in Head Start facilities, with some medical exemptions.

"We received over $2.5 million from Head Start and we serve over 400 children each year in the program from birth to age 5," Knedler said. "And have over 50 staff members tied to Head Start. This doesn't come down to agree or disagree with the mandate but we accept Head Start funds and Head Start has put a requirement in front of us and this is our obligation to follow through and bring this to you today."

At this time it is an interim rule up for open comment by school districts until Dec. 31. After that time the Office of Head Start will access the information and make an official rule.

According to Knedler, Head Start will also send funding for masks and COVID-19 testing.

BOE member Ryan Ausmus questioned why should the BOE make an approval of the interim rule if the Office of Head Start is still in its questioning phase from school districts.

"When we get to the vote, that will be contingent on the final rule standing," Knedler said. "If it does not stand, we would not move for with the policy. So the reason we are bringing it today is because within the final rule and then therefore the policy that Bright Beginnings had put together, it has some time frames in it that would require and I'll give an example, if it is a two dose vaccine, and a staff member isn't currently vaccinated, they would need a window for that and so if we waited and moved to develop a policy for all of our employees and parents to understand what we would be doing as we moved forward, we didn't want to wait till the end of January and say, 'Oh by the way you have a week.' We wanted them to understand what we would be doing based on the rule. If Head Start comes back and says we don't have to follow it, then by golly say yay and move on."

Students and faculty will need to get an exemption from a doctor.

According to Knedler, 10% of the 50 or so faculty at Head Start have said they are not interested or are not currently vaccinated.

What it will come down to is, since USD 443 has Head Start and accepts Head Start funding, it will have to agree to Head Start regulations.

"I don't know if there will be any state exceptions there," Knedler said.

BOE member Jeff Hiers said that as part of the plan, if a student or faculty is not vaccinated, then they must adhere to minimum weekly COVID-19 testing.

Knedler stated the school district is looking into doing the testing internally instead of sending people to the health department.

Currently regarding masks, Knedler said if a student does not wear a mask because their parent said they wouldn't wear a mask, the school district would not dis-enroll or drop the student from the program.

Going forward, as of Jan. 1, 2022, masks will be required for students 2-years-of-age or older unless an exemption is in place.

However, faculty will not force masks onto a student and they will not be told to leave the class if they don't wear a mask.

According to USD 443 legal counsel Clayton Kerbs, regarding just the Head Start mandate, to date there have been no injunctions made in court about not following the mandate.

"We can't say that right around the corner there's some injunction from a judge in some other state that will relieve us of having to follow the mandate," Kerbs said.

Kerbs also presented the board with information regarding what will be deemed an exemption.

For medical, the state said an exemption would be signed by a doctor saying that the vaccine would endanger that persons life or health.

For religious exemption, the state said how the vaccine would violate a strongly held religious belief and that the sincerity of the belief cannot be questioned by the employer which would be the school district.

"It's infuriating to me that at the height of COVID, they didn't recommend 5 years old and down to wear masks," Hiers said. "At the height of it. Now they're saying two years and up? This is just so stupid. It's just crazy. And now we're getting a $2.5 million gun to our head?"

Superintendent Fred Dierksen said that as of Monday, one student currently tested positive for COVID-19 and zero staff.

"The only reason that this came around is because of this Federal mandate," Dierksen said. "And I would be irresponsible as your leader, if I said without asking you or getting your input to turn away from $2,785,891. The grant is bigger than $2.5 million. It's $2.75 million that we receive. It serves 400 of our precious students and it is a great program. Lost in all the clouds is this health issue that we totally think differently on in western Kansas."

Dierksen reiterated it would not punish students for what parents feel is best and that is why the exemptions are in place and said USD 443 is approved each year because it does comply with what the Office of Head Start hands down.

Ausmus also reiterated his stance on waiting for the final rule with all the data that is still be compiled to the Office of Head Start. But said since the wait is not possible, he believes in Bright Beginnings and has his children and nieces and granddaughter in the program.

"In no way shape or form do I want to compromise that program," Ausmus said. "But in good conscience, it's not secret I was against the mask mandate two years ago, I'm still against a mask mandate then when you add the fact they're wanting to mask two years olds and up, then you throw a vaccine mandate on top of that, in good conscience, I cannot vote yes to mandate those two things."

BOE member Jamey Lewis Gonzalez said, "This is where we as Americans being complacent to this type of thing is what got us where we are today. I know there's 400 children in this program. But I in no way shape or form can go and tell a two-year-old to put a mask on. I think it's inhumane. I really truly do. I can't imagine it and to be complacent over $2.75 million, yes that is a heck of a lot of money, yes it's 400 kids but today it's the vaccine, today it's the masks, is next year the outbreak of lice and we all have headpieces we have to wear? When does it stop? This is way to me Federal overreach. I feel if you haven't reached out to our governor to our state and made some piece of it, it's time to stand up. There's no way I can vote for this."

BOE Traci Rankin took her turn to speak on the ruling. Rankin said that for those faculty who do not want vaccinate or get an exemption, there is room for them to keep their job within the school district so they wouldn't be at risk of losing it, adding that with 10% of the faculty at Bright Beginnings not currently vaccinated, it shouldn't be a detriment to the program overall.

"I am vaccinated, I am boosted, I believe in vaccines, but I don't believe we should mandate, you know people have that choice," Rankin said. "I think as a district we can take care of the staff members that just don't want to get vaccinated in this situation, so that part I think we have a solution."

On the subject of masks, Rankin said, "It's an unenforceable mandate. If we ask and they don't, we're not going to do anything."

For BOE member Tammie West, the situation is more of a gray area as with 4-year-olds wearing masks and two-year-olds not and it not being an easy situation for all involved. West said she understood the medical side because she is a medical exemption as her doctors have opted against it but said that she understands how with grant funded programs, the grants can be frozen if compliance towards those grants are not made.

"So that is another side of me that's thinking $2.75 million is frozen, we don't have those funds, that means children's needs are not being met," West said. "And then this town, you guys all know, there's very few daycares, there's very few preschools besides Bright Beginnings, that's just the facts.

"And so I would hate to, I don't totally agree with this, I don't think you should be mandated to have to do that because we do live in America, however, I do think we have to think of the overall picture of being able to educate and being able to provide programs for children."

Hiers spoke on his frustrations already shared but said he doesn't want to shut down the program.

"I agree with what Jamey said it's government overreach but I am not willing to sacrifice that program because I'm pissed off," Hiers said.

BOE member Pamela Preston spoke on the importance of the program and touched on the choices through the exemptions and how the program is necessary.

"The thought of not having Bright Beginnings," Preston said, "come January scares me. I think it's not worth giving it up. Sometimes we have to do things for the good of society, that's what being an American is. Sometimes you just have to do things."

BOE president Lisa Killion echoed the importance of the Bright Beginnings program but said she feels the mask and the vaccine are two different things saying she would be and had been in favor of mask mandates but with the vaccine doesn't feel comfortable.

"I am not against a vaccine," Killion said. "I am against the government telling someone they have to have one. So that's where I stand."

The interim rule was approved with a 4-3 vote.

Preston, Rankin, Hiers and West were yays.

Ausmus, Lewis Gonzales and Killion were nays.

