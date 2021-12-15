Come meet the new directors of Depot Theater

The public is invited to meet the Depot Theater in Dodge City newest executive and artistic director, Thursday, Dec. 16 at the Depot Theater, located at 201 E. Wyatt Earp Blvd., from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

The public will be able to meet with executive director Steven Kalich who joined the theater on Dec. 6.

“I look forward to the opportunity to work at the Depot Theater and to continue to work on things they have been doing in the community," said Kalich. "I see a chance to build on what is already established and to grow the Depot Theater to continue to meet the needs of the entire community.

“We are trying to involve everyone, doing what we can to include every part of the city, reaching out to new people while continuing to enjoy the people that have supported the theater for years. We would like to expand our audience and provide special events and performances for fun and entertainment, so people don’t have to drive to Wichita to enjoy live performances.”

Attendees will also meet with artistic director Jon Montgomery as well as members of the Depot board and staff.

“I started Aug. 23 here, looking for an opportunity to return to theater after all the closures," said Montgomery. "I knew of Steven Kalich from the theater scene in Houston and believe that we think similarly regarding equity, diversity, inclusion and accessibility. I feel like we have a great partnership.”

The Meet and Greet will take place in the El Vacquero room.

