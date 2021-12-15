Damage assessments underway for Dodge City residents from wind storm

It was a wild one on Wednesday, Dec. 15, as Dodge City and southwest Kansas was overcome with high winds that reached gusts of 84 miles per hour at 1:11 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Dodge City.

The gust, according to the weather service, means the wind was a high end EF0 on the tornado scale.

The storm led to multiple power outages throughout the area and multiple amounts of damage to roofs, power lines, traffic lights and trees, causing many roads and businesses to shut down.

At around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Victory Electric in Dodge City posted on its Facebook page saying, "We continue to log power outages and structure damage and appreciate your continued patience as crews work to resolve the most dangerous situations. With the sustained wind gusts, it is unsafe for linemen to be in the air working. Once weather conditions allow, crews will begin working to get the lights on. Thank you for support and understanding."

As for the damage, throughout the day citizens, the Dodge City Police Department, Ford County Emergency Management, City of Dodge City and many others reported damages that occurred to roofs such as at the Lotus Garden restaurant building located at 1202 E. Wyatt Earp Blvd. and Kirby Meats located at 2501 E. Wyatt Earp Blvd.

Along with roofs, power lines and traffic lights went down all over town as well as debris hitting roadways and homes.

Trees were uprooted along Avenue A, the Sonic Drive-In had extensive damage to its exterior but at Stone Cold Creamery (2019 Central Ave.), the damage was major.

The creamery had its entire roof come off and end up in the street along Central Avenue.

"There were a few employees inside but ran when the roof went up," Cold Stone Creamery manager Monica Mejia said. "No one was hurt but it's definitely a total loss."

Danielle Stockton, marketing director at Western Plains Medical Complex, confirmed injuries due to the storm.

"We’ve treated about five individuals so far due to motor vehicle accidents," Stroud said.

DCPD Chief Drew Francis said, as of 5:58 p.m., speaking on the damage in town, "Yeah too many. Roofs, signs, fences, houses, cars, all over town."

As of 8:15 p.m., according to Ford County administrator J.D. Gilbert, the county is not sure yet if an emergency declaration will be made.

"It's too early to tell," Gilbert said. "Victory (Electric) might need a declaration to open of funding but I don't know yet.

"It's most trees and roofs at this point and not a lot of infrastructure."

Gilbert said he would be speaking with Victory Electric on Thursday but feels the county will probably not need to issue a declaration.

At 6:20 p.m., Ford County Fire and EMS said on its Facebook page, "Thank you Ford County citizens. Although we were extremely busy, we made it through with no major fires. However, we currently have two trucks heading to Russell County to assist with a very large fire 10 miles long and 35 miles wide. Keep our crews in your prayers."

At 6:30 p.m., Victory Electric stated it had restored, "A major portion of Dodge City has been restored. Crews are still working as quickly and safely as possible. We currently have approximately 3,700 outages in our service area, down from 8,800. Thank you for your continued patience."

According to the National Weather Service in Dodge City on its Facebook page, it gave a little bit of Dodge City history regarding high winds.

"Since 1973, there have only been three dates in which Dodge City recorded a peak wind gust in excess of 70 mph that was not associated with thunderstorms," the NWS posted. "The large majority of these events occurred in March and April — our windiest months of the year."

The post went on to say that had the gusts reached 70 miles per hour, which it far exceeded, "it will be an unprecedented event given the time of year — mid December."

Concerns with school district

As many area school districts announced Tuesday, Dec. 14 it would be closing schools on Wednesday, Dodge City remained open.

And as the storm picked up, many were not happy about it.

"Very poor decision in my opinion," Jacki Miller said. "We have done this enough to know how dangerous this wind is. The safety of the kids and staff should come first before anything else."

Mackenzie Gering added, "People are going to have an opinion either way. I think the schools should have been closed, they went without power for some time and the teachers were doing everything they could to make the day run smoothly. I think it's pretty ignorant to blame the concern on parents being 'soft,' there were roofs blowing off of buildings and trucks flipped over on the highway. I feel like it could have been handled better when there's been plenty of warning."

For one parent, Heather Kinder of Dodge City, a breakdown in communication with the school district also raised concerns on the day.

"It's crazy because right now I only have one vehicle so therefore my car is with my husband at work in Ingalls," Kinder said. "I have a kid that rides a bus and this is scary to think of them buses out there. The schools have no power. "Their answer is, 'well its your choice as a parent to keep them home.'

"Just did that for two weeks with her having strep throat and was served truancy papers, so is it really a parents choice? I received a message on parents app at 2 p.m., saying we could keep them out and it would be excused. Why didn't that message go out at 6 a.m.?"

At 2 p.m., Dodge City USD 443 through its Facebook page stated, "We will be dismissing at the regular scheduled time today. However, students who walk to school and those who ride the bus will remain at school until it is safe. Students will only be dismissed to their parents or guardians. We will keep you updated on transportation schedules."

With it being the final week before the Christmas break, it was also finals week for Dodge City High School.

"Completely disappointed in the decision to not cancel school," high school parent Dawn Meredith said. "And also upset they continued finals, with power going in and out and the town falling apart around them. But that honestly is a small factor in my disappointment, these kids safety should have come first. And they can say they excuse absences if you choose to keep them home for weather all they want, they will still try to charge you with truancy."

In a response on Dodge City USD 443 staying open, USD 443 public information officer Kerri Baker said, "We delayed dismissal for students until 4 p.m. today for students who ride the bus and walk to school. We made sure that we had staff ready to assist at the end of the day.

"Dr. (Fred) Dierksen made the decision to continue with school because of our safe and secure facilities. Certainly, it was a tough day because of the conditions, and we very much appreciate the support from staff and parents that allowed our students to be safe and in class.

"Parents always have the right to keep their children home from school."

However, one teacher spoke on what went on during the storm.

"The teachers and school staff are the ones who have to deal with these situations," the elementary school teacher who wished not to be named said. "The people who make these calls are in a building, not in the trenches. They don’t see the no power and how scared the kids get. They don’t see the struggle of bathroom breaks, keeping kids calm. They didn’t see when the phone systems went down and teachers, and staff were trying to help the office ladies find kids, in the dark, so parents could take them home. They didn’t see the exhaustion in teachers faces as we waited for a notice on when the buses would be here, because no body knew. I understand that this was a hard choice.

"But the city, and district, should talk to principals to make this decision and maybe even let it be up to schools. Again, the people who make these decisions aren’t the ones who have to deal with the kids or the consequences.

"Staff literally running back and forth from office to classrooms to get kids to their parents."

Despite the issues raised, there were still those that felt the district did the right thing.

"I work for the district, and I feel that what the district did what was the best for the kids," Shelly Amaro said. "The students were in a safe environment with teachers who could help calm the fears. They were kept on a routine and they were not alone at home to be scared of the weather. Parents know that they are always to keep their children home when they see fit. I am proud of my building and how the situation was handled."

Michael Todd Phelps added, "As a parent you always have the right to keep your kid home if you don’t agree with someone else’s decision. "We are all human and make decisions that we think are best at the time. I support the decision as I know that ultimately it is up to me if I send my kid to school or stay home."

