DCHS Debate Students Qualify for National Championship Tournament

There will be two Dodge City High School debate team members heading to the National Speech and Debate Association (NSDA) National Championship Tournament. A feat no debate team member from Dodge City has been able to do.

According to debate coach Johnny Dunlap, Brennan Carbajal (junior) and Owen Wesley (sophomore), clinched a birth to the tournament in Louisville, Kentucky, in June of 2022.

The duo competed on Dec. 7-8 at the Garden City High School for the NSDA West Kansas District Qualifier, making it to the elimination round with a 3-1 record.

In the final round, the field narrowed to four teams out of 14 with Carbajal and Wesley defeating a McPherson team, 4-1 for the tournament to punch their ticket to nationals.

"I could not be prouder of these two," Dunlap said. "They have worked hard this season to find evidence, improve their speeches, improve their case, improve their argumentation and grow into leaders on the team. The pair have also earned a berth to the Kansas State Championship in January, so they have more work to do right now, but they are both excited for this summer’s trip."

Additional competitors during the Dec. 7 were Joel Soto (senior) and Alexandra Morales (junior) and Erica Rodriguez (sophomore), and Yamir Gardea (sophomore).

According to Dunlap, the members weren't able to make it into the finals.

"This tournament was difficult because it included teams from some of the best programs in Kansas whose coaches felt they had a chance to win one of two slots for Policy Debate for our NSDA district," said Dunlap. "Each debate was decided by a panel of three judges in each room, which added to the tournament’s difficulty. Typically, tournaments have only one judge in the preliminary rounds. Persuading one judge is less challenging than convincing a panel with different backgrounds and viewpoints."

Next up for DCHS debate will be six students competing in the Regional Qualifier in 4-Speaker Policy Debate at Derby. In the tournament, the two top teams will be qualified for the Kansas State High School Activities Association 4-Speaker State Championship in January.

"It’s been many years since DCHS Debate has competed in this tournament, so we are excited for the opportunity to earn a berth in a second State Championship tournament," Dunlap said.

The debate team will compete on Jan. 7-8, 2022 at the Kansas Sunflower Novice State Championship and the Kansas Debate Classic in Lawrence Then the KSHSAA State Championships in the Policy Debate 2-Speaker tournament on Jan. 14-15, 2022.

