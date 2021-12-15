Charree Rodriguez

DCHS teacher and mental health advocate

This time of year, is supposed to be full of joy and happiness, 'tis the season, right? Well, for some of us, it is not so 'tis the season of joy. Many in our population struggle yearly with Seasonal Affective Disorder or SAD.

What is this?

According to Mayo Clinic, this is a mood disorder characterized by depression that occurs around the same time every year. Usually, when the sun is not shining as much, during the wintertime is when it hits many people. Dr. Norman Rosenthal was the first to coin the syndrome when he moved from South Africa to the U.S. Rosenthal then discovered that as winter approached, people automatically became depressed, affecting about 1 in 20 people.

What are the signs?

Signs that you might be suffering from SAD are lower energy levels, weight gain, losing interest in things you usually enjoy, feel sluggish. Women are more at risk for developing seasonal depression and it is also more prevalent in Northern America.

Ways to cope with seasonal depression:

1. Always recognizing the symptoms is one of the key components when dealing with any sort of depression. Listen to your body, notice when are feeling more sluggish, wanting to sleep more, or having a harder time getting out of bed.

2. Movement! Move your body. Find some sort of workout or activity that you enjoy and do it for at least 10 minutes every day. This can be anything from a short yoga session when you get up or going on a walk or dancing around the house. Moving your body will get your heart beating, blood flowing, and the endorphins racing (improving your mood). There are exponential amounts of great yoga videos for free on YouTube that range from 10 minutes to an hour long and go from easy low impact beginner to more in-depth for the experienced yogi.

3. Take time to nourish your body. There is nothing better than a bowl of warm homemade chicken soup full of veggies on a cold winter day. Even when our body is craving those sweet, starchy snack foods, it is crucial to pick foods that will nourish our body at a cellular level. Whole foods like veggies, fruits, protein-rich foods such as turkey, tuna, and chicken will help with serotonin production. Fueling your body with nourishing foods will help your body be more alert and have the energy needed to get through the day. Eating the right foods can help combat sluggishness and sleepiness.

4. Give yourself grace! Understand that our body has an instinctual desire to run a little slower during this time of year. Take time if you can, to rest more, slow down and enjoy the things around you. Slow down and understand you may need more rest, which will help lower the stress you feel. Easier said than done but, we all get very caught up in the hustle and bustle of the season and forget that we need to allow ourselves some downtime. Be intentional with your daily routines, not forgetting how important downtime is. Whether that is lounging around in the evening in your favorite cozy pajamas or taking an extra 10 minutes to sip your favorite hot drink can make a world of difference. Find the things that bring you joy and peace and spend time doing them.

Know that you are not the only one struggling with seasonal depression. With a little bit of self-love, self-care, and grace, we can make it through to another beautiful Spring season.

If you or someone you know is struggling, don't hesitate to get help by calling 1-800-273-8255 or texting 741741.

You are never alone! You matter!

Charree Rodriguez is a Dodge City native and mother to 3 boys. She is a teacher at Dodge City High School and pursuing her Masters of Science in Education and dedicated mental health advocate.