Rebein Brothers Law Firm Named to Tier 1 in Best Law Firms 2022

The Rebein Brothers law firm in Dodge City continues to receive accolades as it has been named to Tier 1 U.S. News & World Report’s Best Law Firms 2022.

"We are honored and humbled to receive this prestigious award," said David Rebein. "Being recognized by your peers at this level, is an accolade our entire team is truly proud of."

An award reserved for the highest scoring firms during the annual review process, Rebein Brothers law firm was recognized with Tier 1 inclusion for its work in personal injury and has received consistently impressive ratings from clients and peers, achieving the high ranking, as it was recognized for professional excellence as it received the honor by being named to only one law firm per practice area within each metropolitan region.

Universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence, the 12th edition of the U.S. News - Best Law Firms publication Best Law Firms lists are compiled based on an exhaustive peer-review evaluation.

Close to 22,000 law firms were thoroughly reviewed with only 500 firms receiving a Tier 1 national law firm ranking for 2022.

To be eligible for a 2022 ranking, a law firm must have at least one lawyer recognized in the 27th Edition of the Best Lawyers in America and Best Law Firms rankings are based on a collection of client and lawyer evaluations.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@cherryroad.com