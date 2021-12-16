Western Plains Medical Complex nears capacity, halting certain surgeries

Western Plains Medical Complex has been placed under Purple status which means it has limited bed capacity for patients, Ford County physician's adviser Dr. R.C. Trotter said Thursday afternoon.

According to Trotter, because of the limited beds, the hospital is halting most surgeries unless it is an emergency as only emergent or urgent surgeries along with outpatient surgeries will be done.

"Basically, if you have a surgery and you can go home that day, you can get in," Trotter said. "Any surgery that would require any overnight stay won't be done."

This is the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020 that Western Plains Medical Complex reached the purple status.

"We came close a few times but nothing like how significant it is now," Trotter said.

Trotter added the hospital is over-capacity in in-patient beds and each patient are going under strict evaluations and each surgical request for bed availability will be done going forward.

"We're trying to get them out as quickly as we can but with our current surge of COVID and high acuity patients, this has become a crisis situation," Trotter said.

When asked for the cause, Trotter said it is COVID-19 related.

"It's COVID," he said. "We wouldn't be in this situation if it wasn't for COVID. Part of why this happens is because COVID patients are having to stay so long."

Trotter stated the average patient stay at WPMC is 3.5 days even for those who have suffered a heart attack.

For COVID-19 patients, the stay has been 2-3 weeks.

With news breaking of the Omicron variant being found in Kansas, Trotter said the majority of the Dodge City patients have been from the Delta Variant.

"Patients are being sicker from Delta and some have had issues for months," Trotter said. "But I can say that with Omicron, it seems to be less virulent based on some anecdotal data."

Trotter added, "Despite people's arguments, the majority, about 95% of patients, are those who are unvaccinated."

At this time for patients at WPMC waiting to be transferred out to a higher level of care, it cannot be done.

According to Trotter, patients are being held in the emergency room because in-patient beds are unavailable and at least three patients are still in intensive care needing to be transferred out but can't due to other hospitals also being at capacity.

The ICU at Western Plains Medical Complex is also at full capacity.

"The hospitals out of town are full too," Trotter said. "We have a blood shortage, we have a patient from Garden City that can't go back because they're full. This thing is not going away."

