Depot Theater announces upcoming schedule into 2022

The Depot Theater has released its slate of upcoming performances that will close out 2021 and go well into 2022.

The Depot will be performing, "The Play That Goes Wrong" in January and February 2022; Rudyard Kipling's "The Jungle Book" in March and April 2022 and "In the Heights" in June 2022.

According to the Depot Theater, now that it has secured the performance rights for each production, it is able to show the community what it has in store.

"Moving into the last half of our Season, we are excited to celebrate and tell stories that reflect the diversity of our region," the Depot Theater said in a news release. "We are most ecstatic about the partnerships that we will build within our community, that will expand and strengthen our current partnerships in our region.

"Our Depot Theater thrives because of the diversity of the people in it. We are made well-fortified, empathetic, and more robust when we come together and work toward a common goal."

The Depot also offers people in the community to be involved in the production either as a volunteer, actor, technician, kitchen help among many others.

Visit the Depot Theater Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/depottheater for updates or for questions on becoming involved, call 620-225-1001.

For ticket purchases in the future, visit depottheater.com/tickets.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@cherryroad.com