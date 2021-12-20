Historically Speaking: A look at the history of Ashland, Kansas

Kathie Bell

Special to the Globe

Before it was a town it was a stop on the Fort Dodge/Camp Supply military road.

On February 3, 1870, the U.S. Army positioned troops halfway between the Fort and the Camp to protect supply wagons from the Plains Indians. A soddie on the east side of a creek was the first building in what was later to become Ashland, Kansas. They named the outpost Bear Creek Mail Station. After a Kiowa attack killed two soldiers on May 30, soldiers referred to the location as “Soldiers Graves.”

This incident resulted in the site being abandoned by the Army. In 1871, two redoubts, Bear Creek Redoubt five miles to the north and Cimarron Redoubt nine miles to the south, replaced it to provide better protection.

But the sod house remained and became Jack’s Ranch owned by a John Glenn. Here cowboys and freighters picked up mail or got a warm meal. Freighters often stayed the night. A widow named Brown and her two daughters ran the Ranch until Charles Roby bought it.

Interested individuals in Winfield, Kansas formed a company to establish a town at the Ranch. Charles Roby met with the Ashland Town Company in September 1884 and, for $700 they purchased the townsite. The name Ashland was chosen to honor, Ashland, Kentucky, the hometown of Captain J.B. Nipp who was the father-in-law of town company member, I.K. Berry.

By November, people were buying lots for $500 and building houses. Construction was delayed due the early onset of winter. And there was a brief competition with Clark City two miles to the northwest, but Ashland’s location was more favorable, so residents of Clark City moved business and residents to the new town by mid-January 1885. By spring, Ashland’s population was 2,042.

The town had a hotel, four restaurants, a post office and grocery, a dry goods and clothing store, a lumberyard and hardware store, a livery and feed store, stable and corrals, and a drug store with a doctor. The Clark City Clipper newspaper had moved from Clark City and became the Clark County Clipper.

Though the Town Company provided land for the Methodist and Presbyterian churches, the first church was the Catholic Church, which met in the home of sheriff, Mike Sughrue. Mike was the twin brother of Ford County lawmen Pat. Several protestant churches followed the Catholics.

A vote in 1885, set Ashland as the Clark County seat and they built the first courthouse. The arrival of a subsidiary of the A.T. & S.F. railroad in 1887 assured the town of Ashland would endure. Later that year, Brick buildings replaced the older wood buildings. That same year, founders voted to establish a school. In 1917, the town constructed a separate high school.

Though it has relocated, Ashland has a KSHSAA 1a class high school and the town’s school district serves Ashland, Englewood and the surrounding area. As of the 2020 census, 783 people live in Ashland and the town still has a U.S. Post Office.

Area attractions include the Pioneer-Krier Museum, Mount Jesus, St. Jacob’s Well in the Big Basin, and Clark State Lake.