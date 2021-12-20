Leadership positions filled at Southwind at Spearville

SPEARVILLE — Leadership roles have been placed at Southwind at Spearville, provider of Long-Term Care and Assisted Living services in Spearville.

According to Jona Freel with Grace Team Services, Megan Wyant has been hired as the director of nursing and Brooke Tasset as the office manager, social services designee and activity director.

According to Freel, Wyant, is a self-proclaimed transplant from Oklahoma, with experience in acute care as well as long term care.

“I have worked as a nurse in multiple locations, but my passion is caring for the elder community,” said Wyant. She currently lives in Larned with her spouse and 3-month-old daughter.

Tasset, is married to farmer and rancher Allen Tasset and is new to long-term care, however, her experience in banking and building relationships will serve a foundation for the roles she will perform. “I am so excited about Southwind at Spearville and the amazing opportunities ahead for the Spearville community," said Tasset. "I look forward to getting to know and to serve my community.”

The Southwind at Spearville team will focus on a culture of empowerment and having the elders they serve as the foundation of everything they do as the small home design of the facility will allow for family style care and forming strong relationships.

Additional staff will be hired to serve as care partners and nurses in the future.

For more information about employment at Southwind at Spearville or to learn more about its services, call Tasset at call 620-385-2161 or visit www.southwindatspearville.com.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@cherryroad.com