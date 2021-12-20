Local landowners, tenants invited to free Playa Lake Workshop, tour

Coming Jan. 11-12, 2022 will be the 6th annual Playa Lake Workshop and Tour. Registration is underway for the two-day event to be held at the USD 443 Administration Building at the Civic Center in Dodge City.

According to communications specialist for Playa Lakes Joint Venture Lily Abromeit, the event provides information about playas and available conservation programs to help manage these temporary wetlands where attendees will learn about playas, the benefits they provide, including groundwater recharge and wildlife habitat, how communities can incorporate playa conservation into their water conservation efforts, and conservation programs available for restoring and conserving playas.

The field tour will start the event on Jan. 11 where attendees will visit six playas that are enrolled in various conservation programs.

"Participants will see what playas may look like before, during, and after being accepted into a conservation program and with using different management strategies to restore the health of a playa," said Abromeit in a news release. "There will also be opportunities to have open discussions about the pros and cons of each conservation program."

On Jan. 12, at the Civic Center, attendees will learn about the latest playa research, the importance of playas to people and wildlife and options to conserve and restore playas.

"There will also be opportunities for attendees to ask questions of landowners who are participating in conservation programs, community members who are incorporating playa conservation into water conservation efforts, and local agency staff who can give expert advice about managing playas," said Abromeit.

There is no fee for landowners and tenants with playas on their land and those interested in playas are invited to attend with a $50 registration fee which includes lunch on both days.

Social distancing and other precautions will be in place during the field tour and workshop, with virtual conferencing options available for those who prefer not to attend in person due to COVID-19.

To learn more about playas, their benefits and how to make them work for you? Register now for the event at PlayasWorkForKansas.com/workshop.

