Ford County Historical Society receives grants

The Ford County Historical Society is the recent recipient of two grants from the Community Foundation of Southwest Kansas totaling $24,000.

The first grant comes from the Beal Fund for $20,000 which, according to the historical society, will go towards funding of Americans With Disabilities Act chairlifts in the Ford County Legacy Center.

The $4,000 grant will go towards archival supplies as the Ford County Historical Society begins the preservation of documents and artifacts related to Ford County history.

“Currently, we receive annual funding from the County to help with the operations at the Home of Stone as well as start-up funds for the Legacy Center, these grant funds will enable us to keep moving forward with preservation of Ford County history and establishing a location to exhibit and interpret that history,” said Ford County Historical Society president Kent Stehlik.

In 2021, the Ford County Historical Society celebrated its 90th anniversary.

Over the years the organization has overseen various historical commemorations, along with the publication of historic archive books. The society is also the managers of the Home of Stone/Mueller-Schmidt House and is currently moving forward with the county museum: the Ford County Legacy Center, located at 310 Gunsmoke St.

For more information on the Ford County Historical Society, visit its Facebook pages which include the Ford County Historical Society, Home of Stone-Mueller-Schmidt House and Ford County Legacy Center.

