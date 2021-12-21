Holiday hours, service changes for city

The weekend of Christmas and New Year's over the next two weeks will change up the operations of facilities for the City of Dodge City and its services with exception to public safety such as police and fire.

On Friday, Dec. 24, city facilities will be closed for Christmas as well as on Friday, Dec. 31 and Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 for New Year's.

According to city staff, sanitation services for Friday routes will be picked up on Thursday, Dec. 23, and Dec. 30.

Routes for sanitation services on Monday, Dec. 27, and Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, will run until 11 a.m. each day.

The city asks residents to ensure polycarts are placed at the curb by 7 a.m., and all trash bagged and securely tied.

Grass pick-up may not occur the week of Dec. 27 – 31, and trash set out late may not be picked up until the next business day.

Public transportation services will also be closed Friday, Dec. 24, Friday, Dec. 31, and Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.

The Jane Longmeyer Recycling Center building and the outside drop-off bins will be closed Dec. 24-26 for the Christmas holiday and Dec. 31 through Jan. 3, 2022 for the New Year's.

The city is asking recycling customers to plan to bring recyclables during its staffed-operating hours this holiday season.

To dispose of real Christmas trees, the drop off is just east of the dog park in Wright Park and will begin on Sunday, Dec. 26, through Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. All decorations, tinsel, stands and plastic covers must be removed.

