New KDHE data tab shows 52 Ford County deaths from COVID-19

There were a total of 16 COVID-19 cases in Ford County added over the weekend.

On Friday, Jan. 29, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment report showed Ford County added 13 cases with a case rate of 162.4 per 1,000 people.

There were no new hospitalizations, ICU admissions or patient discharges.

On Monday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment report showed Ford County added three cases with a case rate of 162.5 per 1,000 people.

There were one new hospitalization, one new ICU admission and two new patient discharges on Monday.

There have been 52 deaths related to COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March 2020 in Ford County, according to new county reporting data released by the KDHE.

The death summary tab on the KDHE website states, "Death counts and data are preliminary and subject to verification. A COVID-19 death is any person that died where the death certificate lists COVID-19 or SARS-COV-2 as the underlying cause of death or significant contributing factor to death."

Dodge City Public Schools had four active cases as of Monday at its facilities, according to its website. They were:

• One staff member at Dodge City High School.

• One student at Ross Elementary School.

• One staff member at Wilroads Gardens School.

• One staff member in the transportation department.

