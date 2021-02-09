KDHE reports three new deaths related to virus in Ford County

The total number of new cases of COVID-19 in Ford County added by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment over the weekend was at 17, with 11 new cases added Friday and six added Monday.

The Friday case rate was 163.3 per 1,000 people, with Monday's case rate being 163.5 per 1,000 people.

There were 73 new tests conducted Friday, 25 tests conducted Saturday and 15 tests conducted Sunday.

There have been 56 deaths related to COVID-19 in Ford County since the pandemic began, with the ages ranging between 6 and 107 years old, according to the KDHE report.

Under the death summary tab on the KDHE website, it states, "Death counts and data are preliminary and subject to verification.

"A COVID-19 death is any person that died where the death certificate lists COVID-19 or SARS-COV-2 as the underlying cause of death or significant contributing factor to death."

On Friday there were four new hospitalizations, two new ICU admissions and one new patient discharge.

On Monday there were no new hospitalizations, no new ICU admissions and no new patient discharges reported.

On Monday, Dodge City Public Schools reported three active cases in its facilities, according to its website. They were:

• One staff member at Comanche Middle School

• One staff member at Dodge City High School.

• One student at Wilroads Gardens school.

