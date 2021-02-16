COVID-19 death total in Ford County reaches 58

The weekend tally of COVID-19 cases in Ford County was 16, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment report.

On Friday, Ford County added six cases of COVID-19 with a case rate of 164.1 per 1,000 people.

There have been 58 deaths related to COVID-19 in Ford County since the pandemic began.

There were no new hospitalizations, ICU admissions or patient discharges.

There were 86 tests conducted on Feb. 11 and Feb. 12 in Ford County.

On Friday, Dodge City Public Schools posted on its website it had one student at Bright Beginnings with COVID-19.

On Monday, Ford County added 10 cases of COVID-19 with a case rate of 164.4 per 1,000 people.

There were one new hospitalization, no new ICU admissions and no patient discharges reported on Monday.

There were 40 tests conducted on Feb. 13 and Feb. 14.