COVID-19 death total for Ford County reaches 64 since pandemic began

On Friday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment listed Ford County with 10 new cases of COVID-19 with a case rate of 164.9 per 1,000 people.

There were two new hospitalizations, one new ICU admission, one new patient discharge and one new death.

There were 49 tests conducted on Feb. 17, 37 tests done on Feb. 18. and 57 tests done on Feb. 19.

On Monday, the KDHE reported nine new cases giving a weekend total of 19, with a case rate of 165.1 per 1,000 people.

There were no new hospitalizations, ICU admissions or patient discharges reported on Monday.

There were two new deaths reported on Monday, giving Ford County a total of 64 deaths related to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Under the death summary tab on the KDHE website, it states, "Death counts and data are preliminary and subject to verification. A COVID-19 death is any person that died where the death certificate lists COVID-19 or SARS-COV-2 as the underlying cause of death or significant contributing factor to death."

Dodge City Public Schools lists four active cases in its facilities, according to its website as of Monday. They were:

• One student at Central Elementary School.

• One student at Comanche Middle School.

• One student at Dodge City High School.

• One staff member at Ross Elementary School.

