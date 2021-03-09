Ford County's death total related to COVID-19 reaches 71

Weekend COVID-19 case totals for Ford County reached 15, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

On Friday, March 5, KDHE reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 in Ford County with a case rate of 166.3 per 1,000 people.

On March 3, there were 57 tests conducted and 24 tests on March 4.

There were no new hospitalizations, ICU admissions and patient discharges and one new death reported Friday.

On Monday, March 8, KDHE reported four cases of COVID-19 in Ford County with a case rate of 166.5 per 1,000 people.

On March 5, there were 38 tests conducted and six tests on March 6.

There were no new hospitalizations, ICU admissions and patient discharges reported on Monday and no new deaths.

The death total in Ford County related to COVID-19 now sits at 71.

The death summary tab on the KDHE website states, "Death counts and data are preliminary and subject to verification.

"A COVID-19 death is any person that died where the death certificate lists COVID-19 or SARS-COV-2 as the underlying cause of death or significant contributing factor to death."

As of March 8, there were no active cases at Dodge City Public Schools facilities, according to the district's website.

