Ford County reports 18 new COVID-19 cases; Kansas cases surge 57.4%

New coronavirus cases leaped in Kansas in the week ending Sunday, rising 57.4% as 1,872 cases were reported. The previous week had 1,189 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Kansas ranked ninth among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 47.5% from the week before, with 136,187 cases reported. With 0.88% of the country's population, Kansas had 1.37% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 43 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Many places did not report cases and deaths around the Fourth of July, which would shift those cases into the following week and make week-to-week comparisons inaccurate.

Ford County reported 18 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported one case and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 5,805 cases and 76 deaths.

Gray County reported 20 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 12 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 616 cases and 14 deaths.

Hodgeman County reported minus one case and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported zero cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 212 cases and nine deaths.

Clark County reported zero cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported zero cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 250 cases and seven deaths.

Meade County reported minus one case and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported zero cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 513 cases and 13 deaths.

Edwards County reported one case and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported zero cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 268 cases and 12 deaths.

Within Kansas, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Cherokee, Gray and Doniphan counties. Adding the most new cases overall were Johnson County, with 491 cases; Sedgwick County, with 202 cases; and Wyandotte County, with 168. Weekly case counts rose in 57 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Johnson, Wyandotte and Cherokee counties.

Kansas ranked 31st among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 49.9% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 55.5%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Kansas reported administering another 20,418 vaccine doses, including 10,930 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 34,049 vaccine doses, including 15,361 first doses. In all, Kansas reported it has administered 2,525,660 total doses.

Across Kansas, cases fell in 20 counties, with the best declines in Logan, Seward and Doniphan counties.

In Kansas, 18 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 11 people were were reported dead.

A total of 321,413 people in Kansas have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 5,176 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 33,853,948 people have tested positive and 607,156 people have died.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.