Juveniles sent to detention center after residential burglary

Five juveniles ranging from 13 to 15 years old were arrested Saturday after allegedly committing burglary and battery in the 400 block of E. Plaza Ave.

According to the Dodge City Police Department, about 2:49 p.m. Saturday, DCPD officers were dispatched to E. Plaza Avenue for a burglary and battery call. Upon arrival to the location, the juveniles had fled the scene.

"Through the investigation, members of the DCPD learned that four juvenile males and one juvenile female entered the victim's home without consent and stole items from the residence while the homeowner slept," DCPD said on its Facebook page. "The homeowner awoke and confronted one of the males. However, the male struck the homeowner and, after a short struggle, was able to get away."

As the investigation into the case continued, the DCPD was able to identify the suspects and arrest them.

They were sent to the Southwest Kansas Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Garden City and await formal charging. According to DCPD, the charges of aggravated burglary, theft and battery charges will be filed with the Ford County Attorney's Office.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.