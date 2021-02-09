5-month-old child treated at Wesley Medical Center after suspected abuse

An investigation is underway by the Dodge City Police Department regarding the alleged abuse of a 5-month-old child.

According to the DCPD, officers were contacted Saturday by Wesley Medical Center in Wichita regarding a child abuse case.

"A five-month-old baby from Dodge City was being treated at Wesley for multiple brain bleeds believed to have been sustained at his Dodge City, Kansas home," DCPD said on its Facebook page. "A subsequent investigation by detectives resulted in an arrest warrant issued for the baby's father on the alleged charge of abuse of a child and aggravated battery. This investigation is ongoing, and no further information is being released at this time."

