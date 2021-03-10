Fowler man dead from gunshot wounds near Minneola

A Fowler man is dead after an officer-involved shooting Tuesday following a pursuit involving several area law enforcement agencies occurred in Clark County.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said it was contacted by the Clark County Sheriff's Office about 9:50 p.m. Tuesday requesting assistance to investigate the shooting.

The KBI, along with the Crime Scene Response Team, responded to the scene.

"At approximately 7 p.m., a family member of 67-year-old Jim Wright of Fowler, reported to the Meade County Sheriff’s Office that they were concerned about his welfare," the KBI said in a news release. "Sheriff’s deputies began searching for Wright. Wright was located by deputies of the Meade County Sheriff’s Office near the Clark County and Meade County line. He was sitting in his dark green Kia Sorento.

"When Wright observed the deputy’s vehicle, he fled in his SUV and a pursuit began."

Law enforcement agencies involved in the pursuit were the Ford County Sheriff's Office, Clark County Sheriff's Office, Meade County Sheriff's Office and a game warden from the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism.

The pursuit went northeast into Clark County and deputies from Ford County deployed strike strips to stop the vehicle inside the city limits of Minneola.

The vehicle driven by Wright crossed the strips and stopped near US-283 highway and Ash Street in Minneola.

"After it stopped, Wright exited his vehicle holding a firearm," the KBI said. "Deputies and officers gave commands for him to drop the gun. Two deputies from the Meade County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy from the Ford County Sheriff’s Office, and a game warden from the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism fired at Wright, striking him.

"The Minneola Police Department was also at the scene and the shooting occurred at approximately 9:40 p.m."

Law enforcement officers on scene, as well as EMS, gave medical aid to Wright, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The KBI reported no law enforcement officers were injured in the incident.

"The KBI will conduct a thorough and independent investigation into this shooting," the KBI said. "Once completed, the findings will be turned over to the Clark County Attorney for review."

According to the KBI, no further information will be released at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

