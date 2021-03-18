Tomas Gonzalez-Rodriguez faces 50 years in prison if convicted

Tomas Gonzalez-Rodriguez, 33, has been charged with attempted murder in the first degree after an alleged incident took place on March 14 in Dodge City which led to his arrest.

According to a complaint filed in Ford County District Court, Gonzalez-Rodriguez allegedly held a loaded gun to the head of Anthony Jaime De La Torre with intent to commit murder.

The incident took place about 4:30 p.m. March 14 in the 700 block of 5th Avenue in Dodge City.

According to Dodge City Police Chief Drew Francis, it reportedly occurred shortly before police were dispatched at 4:30 p.m.

"No shots were fired," Francis said.

According to the Ford County Attorney's Office, Gonzalez-Rodriguez has also been charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of methamphetamine and aggravated endangering a child.

According to Ford County Attorney Kevin Salzman, the count of attempted murder in the first degree is a Severity Level 1 person felony with a possible penalty of between 147 and 653 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections and up to $500,000 in fines.

The count of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute is a Severity Level 3 drug felony, with a possible penalty of between 46 and 88 months in KDOC and up to $300,000 in fines.

The count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon is a Severity Level 7 person felony, with a possible penalty of between 11 and 34 months in KDOC and up to $100,000 in fines.

The count of possession of methamphetamine is a Severity Level 5 drug felony, with a possible penalty of between 10 and 42 months in KDOC and up to $100,000 in fines and the count of aggravated endangering a child is a Severity Level 9 person felony with a possible penalty of between five and 17 months in KDOC and up to $100,000 in fines.

