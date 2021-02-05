Team brings home eight medals, sends one member to nationals

The high school forensics season is underway, and the Dodge City High School forensics team competed in its first meet with some changes on how the competition would be played out.

Due to COVID-19, the forensics meet was virtual as DCHS competed in a tournament hosted by St. Thomas Aquinas from the comfort of their own home.

"It was a learning experience," said DCHS forensics coach Johnny Dunlap. "They recorded performances earlier in the week, judges ranked their performances against student recordings from other schools and those who broke into finals were announced Thursday night."

In a livestreamed synchronous final round, the finalists competed on Saturday afternoon while competitors participated in the Lincoln-Douglas Debate on Friday night.

The DCHS forensics team came away with eight medals and with one student earning a National Individual Event Tournament of Champions bid.

The medal results were as follows:

• Alicia Santos — first place in Dramatic Interpretation and earned the NIETOC bid.

• Halle Robinson — third place in Humorous Interpretation.

• Brennan Carbajal — fourth place in Lincoln-Douglas Debate.

• Hever Arjon — fourth place in United States Extemporaneous Speaking and 6th place in Lincoln-Douglas Debate.

• Olivia Ramos — fifth place in Program of Oral Interpretation.

• Rebekah Mazza — sixth place in Program of Oral Interpretation.

• Sanai Hays — sixth place in Prose Interpretation.

DCHS forensics will compete in the Wichita East NIETOC qualifier invitational this weekend.

