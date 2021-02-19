Ag Future Scholarships to award 10 $1,000 scholarships to high school seniors

American Implement and Western State Bank have partnered to bring a new scholarship program to area high school seniors in western Kansas.

According to American Implement, the Ag Future Scholarships will provide a total of 10 $1,000 scholarships to high school seniors who will be graduating in spring 2021 and going into an ag-related program or degree at a university, community college or technical school.

“The agricultural industry, especially in western Kansas & southeast Colorado, is vital to our communities,” American Implement marketing director Kelley Baker said. “We believe in neighbors helping neighbors, which is why we teamed up with Western State Bank to create this opportunity for area families.”

Students must have a minimum of a 3.0 grade point average, reside in a qualifying western Kansas or eastern Colorado county and intend to pursue an ag-related program to qualify for the scholarship.

Also up for consideration will be grades, letters of recommendation, community involvement and participation in extracurricular activities.

The deadline to apply is April 15.

For more information about the scholarships and how to apply, visit wsbks.com/AgFutureScholarships or americanimplement.com/about-us/ag-future-scholarship-program.

The scholarship winners will be announced on May 1.

