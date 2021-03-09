Dodge City High School seniors can apply now for scholarship opportunity

The Shelter Insurance Foundation, a not-for-profit corporation for charitable and educational purposes, will award scholarships of $2,000 each to three graduates of Dodge City High School this spring through sponsorships of Shelter Insurance agents Micheal Mariche, Jason Putnam and Troy McCain.

According to Shelter Insurance, a committee of local high school officials and community leaders will select the local recipients based on each applicant’s scholastic achievements, educational goals, citizenship, moral character and participation and leadership in school and community activities. The scholarships will be awarded without regard to race, disability, religion, national origin or gender of the applicant.

The scholarships through Shelter Insurance have been awarded on an annual basis with this year's recipients announced at the close of the school year.

Applications are available now and should be completed and returned to the school official serving on the selection committee by March 31.

The Shelter Insurance Foundation will make direct payments to the school the recipient selects and the student can apply the funds toward tuition, fees or campus housing for any course of study beginning the fall after the recipient’s high school graduation and leading to an academic degree at any accredited college or university.

For more information, students should contact their high school counselor or principal or Shelter Insurance agents Mariche, Putnam or McCain.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@gannett.com.