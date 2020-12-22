63 COVID-19 cases added in Ford County over weekend heading into Christmas

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment's coronavirus report on Friday showed Ford County added 41 new cases of the virus with a case rate of 148.4 per 1,000 people.

There were 95 new tests conducted with a testing rate of 426.4 per 1,000 people.

There was one new hospitalization, one new ICU admission and one new patient discharge.

On Monday, the KDHE report showed Ford County added 22 new cases with a case rate of 149.1 per 1,000 people.

There were 90 new tests conducted with a testing rate of 429 per 1,000 people.

There were no hospitalizations, no ICU admissions and no patient discharges over the weekend.

Coronavirus-related deaths in the county remain at 30.

Heading into Christmas break, Dodge City Public Schools showed on its website as of Dec. 18 that it ended the semester with 12 active cases in its facilities.

In a post on the website on Dec. 18, Dodge City USD 443 superintendent Fred Dierksen said, "When we started school in August it was my personal goal to keep our schools open for face-to-face instruction – and we made it!

"There were times when I wondered if my hopes were unrealistic, but because of our committed parents, students, and staff – we succeeded!

"Our school was one of the few 6A schools able to keep our doors open for PreK-12 students.

"It is the desire of our board of education, administration, and faculty to safely maintain open classrooms for our students, and we have proven that following protocols do make a difference.

"We will continue to follow these safety guidelines during our second semester."

School will resume on Jan. 4, 2021.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.