Police take teen into custody after window shot out at Daylight Donuts

Judd Weil

Dodge City Daily Globe

When Louis Howard, owner of Daylight Donuts at 912 W. Wyatt Blvd., went to check on his store about 8:45 p.m. Monday, he discovered that one of the windows had been shattered.

While checking the cameras in the store, Howard found he had just missed the vandal by almost three minutes.

Police surveyed the damage to look for evidence.

“The police came and checked the camera, identified the vehicle, and they said they’d be driving around looking for stuff,” said Michelle Howard, wife of Louis Howard and co-owner of Daylight Donuts. “Within the hour they called and said they were able to find the person and it was a juvenile.”

Michelle said police called back about 10:30 p.m. with the news that they had found the suspect, who promptly admitted to shooting out the window with a BB gun.

Police Chief Drew Francis said in an email that “the alleged suspect is a 17-year-old male.”

Daylight Donuts is a local morning hotspot for many people on their commutes to work, and when Michelle Howard posted on the business’s Facebook page that it would be closed Tuesday because of the vandalism, the Dodge City community responded by reaching out.

“We just love this community and their backing us,” said Michelle Howard. “A huge thank you to everybody.”

The window has since been boarded shut and Overhead Door Company in Dodge City will undertake repairs.

Michelle Howard said Overhead Door Company told her repairs will take place in two to three weeks because of COVID-19 complications and will cost almost $700.

Michelle Howard said Daylight Donuts lost about $1,500 in revenue because of having to close for one business day.

“We’re going to continue to be open,” she said. “We’re going to have to, there’s no way we can close.

"I just hope that these kids realize that though they think this is all fun and games, that they just hurt the people they do this to and they put them in financial binds. We lost money today, and at this time that’s kind of hard to deal with.”