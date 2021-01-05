No facilities listed on KDHE COVID-19 case cluster report for Ford County

For the first time since the Kansas Department of Health and Environment began listing cluster summary reports for facilities with people testing positive for the coronavirus with symptoms, Ford County had no facilities listed on the Wednesday, Dec. 30, report.

That was the final report of 2020.

The lack of case cluster listings continues to be a downward trend for COVID-19 in Ford County.

As of Monday, Jan. 4, there were 24 new virus cases identified, with a case rate of 154.9 per 1,000 people.

There were 62 new tests conducted with a testing rate of 443.8 per 1,000 people.

There was one new hospitalization over the weekend, no ICU admissions and one new patient discharge.

As of Dec. 20, 2020, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, there has been an addition to the death total as Trinity Manor in Dodge City is listing nine deaths since the pandemic began in March 2020.

SunPorch of Dodge City has listed nine deaths, Hill Top House in Bucklin one, Kansas Soldier's home none and Manor of the Plains none since the pandemic began.

The overall COVID-19 death total is now at 31 in Ford County since March 2020.

